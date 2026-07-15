Man Up to Cancer Launches New Website and Community Platform for Its 1,700-Member Brotherhood of Men Navigating Cancer

Some views of the new website

Redesigned site gives men facing cancer a single destination to find peer support, join local chapters, access free programs, and connect with the Wolfpack

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man Up to Cancer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built on the belief that men are stronger as a pack than as lone wolves, has launched a redesigned website at manuptocancer.org. The new site -- developed to serve a community that has grown to more than 1,700 members worldwide and more than 50 local chapters across North America -- pairs a fully rebuilt public presence with a new private community platform, giving men facing cancer a faster, clearer path to the peer support and programs that define MUTC.

New Site and Private Community Platform

At the center of the redesigned site is the gateway to The Full Moon Commons, MUTC's new private member community -- a social hub where members can connect with fellow patients, survivors, and caregivers around the clock from any device. Through the platform, members can join chapter group chats, register for events, request a free MUTC Backpack, browse a full event calendar, and engage in real-time conversations with men across the U.S. and Canada. The platform is open to male cancer patients, survivors, and male caregivers of all cancer types and backgrounds.

The redesigned public site organizes all of Man Up to Cancer's programs, content, and entry points under one navigable home -- reflecting the scale the organization has reached since launching in January 2020, including more than 900 in-person and video meetups logged in 2025 alone.

Programs Accessible Through the New Site

The Man Up To Cancer Backpack program has shipped more than 1,000 free backpacks -- filled with blankets, water bottles, beanies, socks, lip balm, earbuds, hydration mixes, and other comfort items -- to men undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, and other treatments since launching in March 2022, with plans to expand to hospitals and treatment centers across North America. More than 50 local chapters connect men with peers nearby through in-person meetups, group events, and virtual gatherings. The annual Gathering of Wolves retreat is the world’s largest cancer retreat for men and brings the broader Wolfpack together each year for programming built specifically for male cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Opportunities to support the organization are also available directly through the site.

About Man Up to Cancer

Man Up to Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men avoid isolation during their cancer journeys. Founded in January 2020 by Trevor Maxwell, a Maine-based journalist and colon cancer patient. MUTC serves more than 1,700 members worldwide through peer-to-peer support, more than 50 local chapters, an annual retreat, and the MUTC Backpack program -- making it the largest men's cancer support community in the world. For more information or press inquiries, visit manuptocancer.org or manuptocancer.org/press.

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