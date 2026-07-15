78 Million Women Living With Incontinence, the Gazelle Chair Brings FDA-Cleared ExMI Therapy to Providers Nationwide

The Gazelle Chair. FDA-Cleared. 40+ Published Studies. Non-Invasive

The Gazelle Chair delivers Extracorporeal Magnetic Innervation, an FDA-cleared therapy backed by more than 25 years of published research.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By the time women reach their late 60s, clinical exams find that nearly all of them — up to 97.7 percent — show some degree of pelvic organ prolapse, and nearly 62 percent of adult women in the United States, roughly 78 million, live with urinary incontinence. Yet most are told there is little to do beyond pads, medication, or surgery. Bedrock Bioscience is working to change that. The company today announced the expanded availability of the Gazelle Chair, a non-invasive treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic floor dysfunction now offered by a growing network of providers nationwide. The Gazelle Chair is built on Extracorporeal Magnetic Innervation (ExMI), an FDA-cleared technology backed by more than 25 years of published research and used to treat more than 15,000 patients over the life of the technology.“For years, I believed that leaking while laughing or running was just an unsolvable part of motherhood — I reached the point where I needed four pads just to get through a 30-minute jog. I was too embarrassed to talk about it, and the surgical options I was given felt like a risk I wasn’t willing to take. After just seven sessions in the Gazelle Chair, the change has been life-changing. I’ve been pad-free for months and have regained the freedom to run and live my life without fear.”— Kim, Gazelle Chair patientIndividual results may vary.Urinary incontinence affects nearly 62 percent of adult women in the United States — roughly 78 million women — according to a 2022 peer-reviewed analysis of CDC survey data published in Urogynecology (formerly Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery; Patel et al., 2022). And the underlying problem is nearly universal as women age: when examined clinically, up to 97.7 percent of women show some degree of pelvic organ prolapse — a weakening of the same pelvic floor muscles — with both prevalence and severity increasing over time (Lousquy et al., 2009). Despite how common these conditions are, many women manage them quietly for years, often assuming their only options are invasive surgery, ongoing medication, or living with it indefinitely. The Gazelle Chair is designed to give women and their providers a third option: a clinically studied, in-office treatment that requires no downtime and no disruption to daily life.“Too many women are told that bladder leakage is simply something they have to accept after childbirth or menopause. It isn’t. ExMI has more than two decades of clinical evidence behind it, and through the Gazelle Chair we can now offer women a non-invasive, in-office option that involves no surgery, no medication, and no downtime. For providers, it’s a chance to finally address something their patients have been struggling with quietly for years.”— Clinical Advisor, Bedrock BioscienceDuring a Gazelle Chair session, the patient sits fully clothed while a bio-electric magnetic field penetrates up to four inches into the body, stimulating the nerves and muscles of the pelvic floor. The pulses cause the muscles to contract and relax at a controlled rate, retraining the connection between the brain and the pelvic floor over the course of treatment. Because ExMI requires no skin contact and no anesthesia, patients can resume normal activity immediately after a 20-minute session.The clinical evidence behind the ExMI technology in the Gazelle Chair spans more than 25 years. A 2020 randomized controlled trial published in BioMed Research International compared ExMI to standard pelvic floor muscle training and found significant improvement in continence and quality-of-life measures among patients who received ExMI (Weber-Rajek et al., 2020). That trial is one of 46 published studies on ExMI cataloged at gazellechair.com/clinical-studies , spanning urology, urogynecology, and pelvic rehabilitation research. ExMI holds two 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is classified as a Class II powered muscle stimulator, and every Gazelle Chair is manufactured in the United States under ISO-13485 quality standards. As with any clinical therapy, individual results may vary.As with any magnetic stimulation therapy, ExMI is not appropriate for every patient. Pregnancy, a copper intrauterine device, ferromagnetic implants, a cardiac pacemaker, and severe cardiac arrhythmia are contraindications for ExMI treatment. Patients should discuss their full medical history with a provider before beginning treatment.“I was one of the first ten providers to bring the Gazelle Chair into my practice, and the response has been remarkable. Women have been searching for a real solution for years, and what keeps me excited is the results they get. It takes very little chair time, and the improvement in their quality of life speaks for itself.”— Dr. J.L., one of the first Gazelle Chair providersBedrock Bioscience holds the exclusive license to bring ExMI technology, under the Gazelle Chair brand, to physicians (MDs), chiropractors (DCs), nurse practitioners (NPs), medspas, and wellness and longevity facilities that want to offer their patients a clinically studied, non-invasive option for incontinence. Women can visit gazellechair.com to learn more about the therapy, review the supporting research, and locate a participating provider in their area.For more information about the Gazelle Chair, including clinical studies and provider information, visit gazellechair.com.

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