Tucson Real Estate Group Named to Prestigious National RealTrends List

REMAX Awards Darren Jones & Tony Ray Baker Tucson REALTORS

The RE/MAX-affiliated Tony Ray Baker Group earns national honors on the RealTrends list yet again, validating a 30+ year referral-based history in Tucson AZ

Operating entirely by referral for over 30 years means we can pour 100% of our energy into the clients who already trust us.” — Tony Ray Baker

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tony Ray Baker Group Named to Prestigious RealTrends List of Top Small Teams

The Tucson-based real estate elite secures national recognition again, validating a 30+ year track record built entirely on client referrals and specialized market expertise.

RealTrends, the definitive leader in U.S. residential real estate data and performance tracking, has officially named The Tony Ray Baker Group to its annual ranking of the top small real estate teams in the United States. This national recognition places the Tucson-based boutique team in the top tier of all real estate professionals nationwide, highlighting their transactional volume and operational efficiency in the highly competitive Southern Arizona market.

Unlike traditional real estate teams reliant on aggressive cold-calling and digital ad spending, The Tony Ray Baker Group has engineered a multi-decade market presence built almost exclusively on a "By Referral Only" philosophy. This relationship-driven framework is paired with strong niche marketing assets, most notably SeeTucsonHomes.com, a 20-year-old specialized relocation platform that has directed millions of dollars in annual real estate volume into the Tucson economy from out-of-state buyers.

"Securing a spot on the RealTrends list is an incredible honor, but the true victory is how we achieved it," said Tony Ray Baker. "We don't buy cold, online leads or spend our days chasing the next transaction. Operating entirely by referral for over 30 years means we can pour 100% of our energy into the clients who already trust us. That relationship-first focus doesn't just guarantee a flawless experience for our buyers and sellers; it gives us the freedom to invest heavily back into our community through vital local assets like TMC's Children's Miracle Network and The Tucson Gallery."

Tony Ray also stated, "Supporting TMC’s Children’s Miracle Network is deeply personal to our family, and our goal is to consistently cross the $10,000 mark in annual giving to fund their life-saving pediatric care. Similarly, our work with the nonprofit-centric Tucson Gallery allows us to cultivate a vibrant space that directly champions local artists while creating meaningful programs to lift up kids across the community. True success isn't measured in transaction volume, it’s measured by the impact we leave behind."

The group's holistic approach to the Tucson ecosystem extends beyond real estate transactions. The team actively leverages its sister businesses (The Tucson Gallery and Tucson Trolley Tours), including local cultural hubs and historic tours, to provide a comprehensive lifestyle onboarding experience for new home buyers relocating to the Sonoran Desert.

To view the team's current luxury, historic, investor and mid-century modern property portfolios, or to review local housing market data for the Southern Arizona region (Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Catalina, Vail, Sahuarita, & Green Valley), visit https://tonyray-baker.remax.com/.

About The Tony Ray Baker Group:

The Tony Ray Baker Group is an elite, referral-focused residential real estate team operating in Tucson, Arizona. With over 30 years of local market experience, the group specializes in Luxury estates, historic homes, mid-century modern architecture, investment properites and comprehensive relocation services for the community via their flagship platform, SeeTucsonHomes.com. Recognized nationally by RealTrends as a top small team, The Tony Ray Baker Group (Tony Ray Baker, Darren Jones & Danny Estrada) combines hyper-local real estate acumen with a dedicated commitment to community philanthropy, corporate transparency, and Southern Arizona cultural preservation.

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