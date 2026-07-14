Nancy Theriault Sworn In as State Representative for House District 29

AUGUSTA, Maine — Nancy Theriault of Millinocket was officially sworn in today as the newest member of the Maine House of Representatives, representing House District 29.

Theriault was elected in a special election to complete the remaining term of the late Representative Kathy Javner (R-Chester), who passed away earlier this year after a courageous battle with cancer.

A licensed real estate agent and former nurse, Theriault brings a background in health care, business, and community service to the Legislature. She will represent communities across northern Penobscot County, including Chester, East Millinocket, Grindstone Township, Herseytown Township, Long A Township, Medway, Millinocket, Mount Chase, North Penobscot, Patten, Soldiertown Township, and Woodville.

“It is an honor to welcome Representative Theriault to the Maine House,” said House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham. “Nancy has spent her career serving others, first as a nurse and now as a small business professional. We are confident she will be a strong advocate for the people of House District 29 and will continue the tradition of dedicated public service established by Representative Kathy Javner.”

Representative Theriault will immediately begin serving the people of House District 29 for the remainder of the current legislative.

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