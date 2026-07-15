Fusion CX

Fusion CX Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 North America Customer Value Leadership Recognition for AI-driven Omnichannel CX and Measurable Client Outcomes

This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects Fusion CX’s commitment to building CX partnerships that go beyond service delivery.” — Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder and CEO of Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a global customer experience transformation partner, today announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 North America Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Management industry.Frost & Sullivan benchmarked Fusion CX across strategy effectiveness and strategy execution, recognizing the company’s ability to align initiatives with market demand and execute with consistency and scale. The recognition underscores Fusion CX’s focus on modernizing customer engagement through AI-enabled transformation, omnichannel orchestration, and vertical-specific expertise.“Fusion CX positions itself as a strategic partner for end-to-end CX modernization, combining digital capabilities, AI augmentation, and omnichannel orchestration. A key differentiator is its vertical-specific playbooks for industries such as telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and retail,” said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.Fusion CX combines skilled global talent, AI-driven quality management and automation, and a flexible onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery model, enabling clients to improve service consistency, expand multilingual support , and strengthen engagement across voice and digital channels.“This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects Fusion CX’s commitment to building CX partnerships that go beyond service delivery,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder and CEO of Fusion CX. “Our focus has always been to help clients scale with confidence through an AI-first approach that combines skilled talent, intelligent technology, multilingual capabilities, and strong operational governance. As customer expectations continue to evolve, Fusion CX remains committed to delivering experiences that are both human-centered and business-outcome-driven.”“Our growth is anchored in execution discipline, client trust, and the ability to adapt quickly,” said Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder and COO of Fusion CX. “This recognition reflects the strength of our global teams and our investments in AI-enabled CX operations.”The Frost & Sullivan recognition further validates Fusion CX’s role as a trusted CX transformation partner for enterprises seeking agility, operational resilience, and measurable customer value.About Fusion CXFusion CX is a global customer experience and business process management company helping brands deliver meaningful, efficient, and scalable customer engagement. With operations across 15 countries, 40+ delivery centers, 28+ supported languages, and more than 20,000 employees, Fusion CX provides customer service, sales, back-office, digital, and AI-enabled support solutions across industries including healthcare, BFSI, retail, eCommerce, technology, telecom, and utilities. Its AI solutions arm, Omind, powers digital transformation through real-time automation, AI data annotation , and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at https://www.fusioncx.com and https://www.omind.ai About Frost & SullivanFor over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been globally recognized for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. Learn more at https://www.frost.com

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