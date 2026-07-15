ComprehensiveAgarwood-Chips Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

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The Business Research Company's Agarwood-Chips Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The agarwood-chips market has witnessed significant momentum lately, driven by diverse applications ranging from traditional ceremonies to luxury fragrances. As consumer preferences evolve and demand grows globally, this sector is poised for continued expansion. Here’s an in-depth review of its current landscape, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook.

Future Growth and Market Size Expectations in the Agarwood-Chips Market

The market for agarwood chips has experienced robust growth recently and is anticipated to continue this trend. It is projected to rise from $40.06 billion in 2025 to $43.29 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This increase reflects rising cultural and religious use of incense, surging global interest in oud fragrances, expansion of agarwood cultivation across Asia, growth in natural aromatic wood trading, and a heightened preference for traditional wellness and meditation products. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to achieve $59.53 billion by 2030, with an even stronger CAGR of 8.3%. Factors supporting this growth include expanding demand for sustainable luxury fragrance components, increased uptake of organic incense offerings, broader use in high-end perfume production, greater investments in cultivated agarwood plantations, and rising consumer enthusiasm for exotic aromatic experiences. Key trends anticipated during this period include a growing preference for resin-rich agarwood chips in premium incense, steady use in religious and spiritual ceremonies, a heightened focus on natural and organic fragrance ingredients, sustainability-driven expansion of cultivated plantations, and an escalating popularity of oud-based perfumes in the luxury fragrance sector.

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Understanding Agarwood Chips and Their Uses

Agarwood chips are small wooden fragments derived from Aquilaria trees that develop a dark, fragrant resin within their heartwood. Primarily, these chips serve as incense, emitting a rich, long-lasting aroma when burned. Apart from their role in incense, they are also a crucial raw material in producing perfumes, especially oud oil, and hold importance in various religious and cultural rituals.

Primary Factor Behind Agarwood-Chips Market Growth

The increasing incorporation of agarwood chips in cosmetics and personal care products is expected to be a major growth driver for the global market. This expansion is linked to the rising consumer demand for natural, organic, and luxury beauty items that use premium plant-based ingredients to boost product efficacy and appeal. Oud oil extracted from agarwood chips is highly valued as a fragrant and therapeutic component in upscale perfumes, skincare, and personal care formulations. For instance, the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association in the UK reported that the toiletries and beauty sector achieved sales around $13.0 billion (£10.3 billion) in 2024, representing an 8.4% increase compared to the prior year. This strong performance underlines how growth in cosmetics and personal care sectors is fueling the agarwood chips market’s expansion.

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Wellness Industry Growth Boosting Agarwood-Chips Demand

The rapid development of spa, meditation, and relaxation industries is also playing a significant role in driving demand for agarwood chips. These sectors emphasize wellness experiences aimed at reducing stress, promoting mental health, and supporting holistic well-being. Rising stress levels and greater awareness about mental health have increased consumer interest in these wellness lifestyles. Agarwood chips are widely used in such settings for incense, aromatherapy, and relaxation practices because of their calming scent and health benefits. For example, the International Spa Association reported that the U.S. spa industry generated $21.3 billion in revenue in 2023, up from $20.1 billion the previous year, a 5.7% growth. This trend is boosting the market for agarwood chips as a key aromatherapy ingredient.

How E-commerce Expansion Is Catalyzing the Agarwood-Chips Market

The growing prevalence of e-commerce platforms is another important factor supporting the agarwood chips market’s growth. Increasing internet access, smartphone usage, and consumer inclination toward convenient, contactless purchasing have expanded digital retail opportunities. E-commerce allows producers and sellers to reach a global audience, showcase specialized and premium agarwood products, and sell directly to consumers for incense, fragrance, and wellness purposes. To illustrate, U.S. government data from the Census Bureau estimated total e-commerce sales of $1,233.7 billion in 2025, reflecting a 5.4% increase year-over-year from 2024. This growth in online shopping channels is therefore amplifying the demand and market reach for agarwood chips worldwide.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the agarwood-chips market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market throughout the upcoming years, driven by expanding cultivation efforts and rising consumer interest. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a broad view of global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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