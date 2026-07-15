'XYZ Storage Announces No Price Increase for up to 1 Year'

no price increase

XYZ Storage Launches Industry‑First “The No Price Increase Program” to Deliver Unmatched Transparency and Long‑Term Value for Canadians

At XYZ Storage, our mission has always been simple: we make space so our customers can make more of theirs” — Leslie Kellen

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XYZ Storage, one of Canada’s most trusted self‑storage providers, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking No Price Increase program, those who sign up during the campaign period will keep the same monthly rental rate for the entire length of their stay, offering unprecedented stability in a market where price increases have become the norm.The No Price Increase program was developed in direct response to customer feedback and evolving economic pressures. As Canadians face rising costs across housing, transportation, and essential services, XYZ Storage recognized the need for a more predictable and customer‑centric approach to storage. The program eliminates mid‑term rate adjustments, ensuring that individuals, families, and businesses can plan with confidence.“Affordability and trust are at the core of what we do,” said Leslie Kellen, COO of XYZ Storage. “Customers have told us they want clarity and consistency, and Locked‑In Pricing delivers exactly that. We’re proud to lead the industry with a program that puts people first and sets a new benchmark for transparency.”The promotion applies to all new rentals across XYZ Storage’s Toronto locations, including Downtown, Midtown, Etobicoke, Scarborough, and the company’s flagship self‑serve facility. Customers who enroll during the promotional window will receive a rate guarantee, ensuring their monthly price remains unchanged for up to 1 year..In addition to offering stability, the program reinforces XYZ Storage’s broader commitment to service innovation. Over the past decade, the company has introduced a series of customer‑focused advancements — from contactless rentals and extended access hours to enhanced security systems and eco‑friendly facility upgrades. The No Price Increase program represents the next step in that evolution.“Storage shouldn’t come with surprises,” added Kellen. “Whether someone is moving, renovating, running a business, or simply needs extra space, they deserve to know their rate won’t suddenly change. This program reflects our belief that transparency builds stronger relationships.”The No Price Increase program is available for a limited time. Customers can learn more or reserve a unit by visiting xyzstorage.com or contacting any XYZ Storage location.

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