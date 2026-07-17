From European EdTech Founder to AI Workforce Builder, Jaka Bavdek Prepares 8x for Rapid Growth

Jaka Bavdek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 8x Social, Inc.

The 8x Social co-founder is developing a platform that coordinates trained human contributors for the workflows AI companies still need people to perform

The next generation of companies will need systems that combine automation with reliable human execution. That is the problem 8x Social is working to solve.” — Jaka Bavdek, Co-Founder and CEO of 8x Social

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses build, market, and operate, one challenge has become harder to ignore: many AI-driven workflows still depend on people.Jaka Bavdek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 8x Social, Inc., is building around that gap. The Delaware-based technology company is developing an AI-native human orchestration platform designed to acquire, train, evaluate, and deploy people at scale for tasks where human judgment, creativity, localization, review, and relationship-building remain essential.8x Social currently applies this model through managed user-generated content campaigns for technology brands. It has clients across artificial intelligence, financial technology, consumer technology, data, productivity, and software markets.“AI has created a new operational layer,” Bavdek said. “Companies can automate more than ever, but they still need trained people to create, test, review, localize, sell, and improve what AI systems produce. The opportunity is to build infrastructure around that human layer.”The company’s next planned vertical, 8x.sales, is applying the same orchestration model to distributed sales work. The goal is to create a system for training, certifying, assigning, and evaluating sales representatives, first for 8x Social’s own growth and later as a commercial platform for customers. The company is also exploring applications in quality assurance and user research, two areas where AI-enabled enterprises still rely heavily on structured contributor feedback.The strategy reflects a larger shift in the technology market. As software becomes more automated, organizations increasingly need systems that can organize operational execution across fragmented labor pools. 8x Social’s approach is to build repeatable infrastructure for contributor acquisition, onboarding, training, performance measurement, quality control, and delivery.Bavdek’s focus on human orchestration did not begin with 8x Social. Before co-founding the company, he founded e-Matura, a digital exam-preparation platform that expanded from Slovenia into multiple European markets and received national media coverage for its student-facing education initiatives. He later worked through Epistemy on AI-enabled education and training products used by established learning organizations, including tools for case-interview preparation, standardized test preparation, negotiation practice, and language-learning feedback.Across those ventures, a pattern emerged: Bavdek has repeatedly worked on systems that take human expertise and make it easier to train, measure, and scale. At e-Matura, that meant building digital infrastructure for exam preparation. At Epistemy, it meant helping training organizations deliver expert-like feedback through AI products. At 8x Social, the same thesis is being applied to the operational work AI enterprises need to execute reliably.“Jaka’s work has consistently focused on the same underlying challenge: how to make human capability easier to train, measure, and deploy,” said Max Mugnaioni, Principal at Entrepreneurs First. “That continuity is what makes 8x Social’s next phase compelling. It is not just another creator platform; it is an attempt to build repeatable infrastructure for distributed human execution.”Subject to ordinary business and legal requirements, Bavdek’s proposed U.S. activity would focus on product development, enterprise customer growth, fundraising, and team-building in San Francisco and New York. 8x Social also plans to continue developing reporting tools that allow customers to monitor contributor performance, workflow execution, content output, and quality-control metrics in real time.“The next generation of companies will need systems that combine automation with reliable human execution,” Bavdek said. “That is the problem 8x Social is working to solve.”For Bavdek, the point is simple: AI does not replace the hardest parts of manual work; it exposes how important they are. 8x Social is his answer to that gap, a system for making human judgment scalable in a world increasingly built around automation.

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