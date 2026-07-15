Influential Women: Michelle Welton, M.A., ICF-PCC, Transformative Leadership and Organizational Change Expertise

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Coach and OCM Consultant Drives Leadership Effectiveness, Behavior Change, and Enterprise Transformation Across IndustriesMichelle Welton, M.A., ICF-PCC, is a distinguished Executive Coach and Organizational Change Management (OCM) Consultant with over a decade guiding leaders and teams through large-scale organizational transformations. Specializing in leadership effectiveness, behavior change, and transformation adoption, Michelle combines deep coaching expertise with structured OCM methodologies—including Prosci, ADKAR, and human-centered design—to create measurable, sustainable results.Throughout her career, Michelle has partnered with executives and teams across industries, helping organizations navigate complex change with clarity, confidence, and purpose. She has led HR and digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, designing change strategies that improve adoption rates, strengthen leadership alignment, and enhance both business outcomes and employee experience. Leveraging her background in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Michelle also develops leadership programs, succession strategies, and talent frameworks that equip leaders to succeed sustainably.Michelle attributes her success to watching her parents’ work ethic at a very young age. This taught her that success is the result of focus, hard work and a little bit of luck. The best career advice she has received is to remain flexible and embrace opportunities to pivot when challenges arise. She notes that one of the biggest challenges in her field is that it evolves rapidly. She is currently focused on the development of a new AI-powered change management tool.In addition to her professional work, Michelle is an active contributor to the coaching and leadership community. She has written for the Forbes Coaches Council on topics including empathy, followership, and the intersection of coaching and change management. Michelle has served on the development board for PAWS Chicago, reflecting her dedication to social impact and community engagement.Based in Chicago, Michelle Welton brings a practical, insight-driven, and human-centered approach to her work, empowering leaders and organizations to embrace transformation with resilience, confidence, and purpose.Learn More about Michelle Welton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Michelle-Welton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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