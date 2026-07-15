Governor Stein Welcomes Asheville Resident Back Home After Helene

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein handed Velma Chapman, an Asheville homeowner, the keys to her brand-new home – a homecoming that was made possible through Renew NC’s Single-Family Housing Program. After losing her home of 28 years to Hurricane Helene, Chapman now has a safe place to call home.

“Through Renew NC’s work and our partnership with volunteer organizations, we have repaired and rebuilt more than 1,000 homes for western North Carolinians,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Each completed home represents the start of a new chapter in someone’s life, and we’re proud to be part of homecoming stories like Ms. Chapman’s.”

“Today is about Ms. Chapman and the joy of seeing her walk through the door of a safe, secure place she can call home,” said DCR Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah. “With nearly 400 more homes currently in pre-construction with the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program, we look forward to celebrating many more homecomings like this one in the months ahead."

Administered through the Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization (DCR), the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program is working to complete home repairs, replacements, and reconstructions across western North Carolina. Currently, 89 single-family homes have been completed, 71 homes are under construction, and more than 390 applicants are in pre-construction. To facilitate moving homes into the construction phase, Renew NC is coordinating with the state of North Carolina, trusted community partners, and approved general contractors to provide temporary relocation assistance to Single-Family Housing Program applicants who have exhausted all other relocation options.

Governor Stein is committed to bringing western North Carolinians back into safe, stable homes. Recent developments include: