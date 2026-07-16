Portugal Becomes First European Union Member State to Join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network

From left: Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI; Gonçalo Saraiva Matias, Minister for State Reform; Ana Paula Martins, Minister of Health of Portugal, and Professor Rui Santos Ivo, President of INFARMED. Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI (left) and Professor Rui Santos Ivo, President of INFARMED (right), signing the agreement.

HealthAI welcomes Portugal as first European Union Member State of its Global Regulatory Network, advancing global collaboration for responsible AI in health

Infarmed aims to be a leading regulatory authority in the field of digital and AI-based technologies. This is better achieved through international cooperation and by sharing experiences and expertise” — Professor Rui Santos Ivo, President of INFARMED

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , welcomes Portugal as the first European Union Member State to formally join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN) , a growing global platform uniting health regulators dedicated to the safe, effective, and equitable deployment of artificial intelligence in health systems.This marks a historic milestone for Portugal as the first EU nation to join this prestigious global collaborative network as a pioneer. The agreement - formalized at a signing ceremony held on the sidelines of the WHO Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence for Health in Lisbon - in the presence of the Minister of Health, Ana Paula Martins, and the Minister for State Reform, Gonçalo Matias - signed by the president of the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Healthcare Products (INFARMED), Professor Rui Santos Ivo and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, positions the country as a catalyst for the responsible governance and deployment of artificial intelligence in health.“Portugal becoming the first member state of the European Union to join HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network represents a pivotal moment, not only for HealthAI, but for the future of equitable and responsible AI governance in health globally. As a pioneer in ethical and human-centric development and adoption of AI for Health within the European Union, Portugal brings exceptional expertise, proven regulatory frameworks, and a genuine commitment to ensuring that AI serves all populations fairly, while maintaining the highest standards of safety, data sovereignty, and ethical governance," said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.“Infarmed aims to be a leading regulatory authority in the field of digital and AI-based technologies. This is clearly better achieved through international cooperation and by sharing experiences and expertise. We are looking forward to join the Global Regulatory Network” said Professor Rui Santos Ivo, President of INFARMED “Our remit and responsibilities in the field of regulation and assessment of health technologies are unique, even amongst the EU, and we know that we can make a positive contribution to the responsible adoption of AI."Portugal joins the GRN at a defining moment for European AI governance. As the European Union's AI Act enters into full effect and health systems across the continent accelerate the integration of AI-powered tools, Portugal’s early engagement signals a clear ambition: to lead Europe's contribution to global AI health governance rather than simply respond to it.Joining the GRN will enable Portuguese health officials to engage in peer exchange and strategic dialogue with counterparts from other member countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, Zambia, the Philippines and Peru.By fostering collaboration, HealthAI helps governments and health systems build AI governance structures that protect patients and data while enabling innovation. This agreement reinforces HealthAI's commitment to ensuring that no region of the world — and no EU Member State — is left behind in the global effort to harness AI safely for better health outcomes.*END*About INFARMEDInfarmed is a Government agency accountable to the Health Ministry, that evaluates, authorizes, regulates and controls human medicines as well as health products, namely, medical devices and cosmetics for the protection of Public Health.The Institute's main goal is to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines and the quality, safety and performance of health products in order to ensure adequate standards of public health and consumer's protection, as well as the regulation and supervision of medicinal and health products, including health technology assessment, from research up to their use by healthcare professionals and patients is of particular importance.Mais informação aqui

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