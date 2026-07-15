Octave Holdings and Investments Announces Successful Disposition of Sugarcreek Plaza in Dayton, Ohio for $9 Million

Sugarcreek Plaza Sugarcreek Plaza Tenants_Michaels and Planet Fitness Sugarcreek Plaza Tenant_Autozone

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave) announced the successful disposition by Octave Reality Fund V of Sugarcreek Plaza , a neighborhood shopping center located at 6124 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Township/Centerville, Ohio, in a transaction valued at $9 Million. The shopping center encompasses approximately 69,858 square feet, occupying a highly visible position within one of the Dayton MSA's most established and high-traffic retail corridors.Originally constructed in 1987 and fully remodeled in 2005, Sugarcreek Plaza is situated on a 6.37-acre site and features a curated mix of established tenants including AutoZone, Michaels, Planet Fitness, and SGN Golf. The property benefited from a densely populated trade area of over 124,292 residents within a five-mile radius, with average household incomes exceeding $107,718, and a premier location directly off Highway I-675, Exit 7.“At Octave, our philosophy of acquiring and operating multiple properties has helped us navigate challenges across the portfolio, including recent issues involving certain big-box retailers. Through the exceptional efforts of our property management and leasing teams, we have successfully maximized property values, maintained strong occupancy, and protected investor returns. This diversified approach continues to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our investment strategy while creating long-term value for our investors,” said Sridhar Marupudi , Chief Executive Officer at Octave Holdings & Investments."Sugarcreek is a good example of how great locations reinvent themselves," commented Scott Henard, EVP & Director of Transactions at Octave Holdings & Investments. "After a few tenant bankruptcies, the center was quickly re-leased with national tenants at higher rents and yielded a strong result for our investors."

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