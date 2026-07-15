Meta Quest VR Action Game The Last Resort: Continent Alpha Launches Full Version and Free Demo

The Last Resort: Continent Alpha is now available as a full game and a free playable demo for Meta Quest.

The full VR action game and a free playable demo are now available on the Meta Horizon Store, with a limited-time 10% launch discount.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodigy Co., Ltd., developer of the Meta Quest VR action game The Last Resort: Continent Alpha, and publisher Magnoros Works have released both the full version and a free playable demo on the Meta Horizon Store.The full version includes five stages and the complete story, while the free demo lets players experience the game’s world and core VR combat before purchasing. Players use a crossbow, handgun, and tomahawk while physically dodging incoming attacks.To celebrate the launch, the full version is available at 10% off with promo code LAUNCH10-857609. The offer is valid through October 31, 2026 and is limited to the first 100 redemptions. The promotion ends when the expiration date is reached or all available redemptions have been claimed.A VR Action Adventure Set 1,000 Years in the FutureThe Last Resort: Continent Alpha is set on Earth 1,000 years in the future. Players take the role of TwoSuns, a tribal warrior fighting the mysterious invading Acacinus Army.TwoSuns uses a crossbow and handgun for ranged combat and a tomahawk for close-range attacks and throwing. Players can also call upon the powers of the Buffalo and Eagle spirits while facing waves of enemies and powerful bosses.Combat requires players to aim, fire, move, and react. Incoming attacks must be physically avoided, threats can appear from multiple directions, and the right weapon must be chosen quickly. Each stage is designed for short, replayable sessions focused on higher scores, reduced damage, and improved performance.Full Version Features• The Red Wasteland• The Windbound Plains• The Spirit Forest• The White Flagship• The Last ShoreThe full version includes Story Mode and Stage Select, allowing completed stages to be replayed individually. Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty levels are available.Additional replay features include score challenges, achievements, varied enemy types, and boss battles.Launch PromotionDiscount: 10% off the full versionPromo Code: LAUNCH10-857609Valid Through: October 31, 2026Availability: First 100 redemptionsStore LinksFull Version: View on the Meta Horizon Store Free Demo: Play the Free Demo Official Website: https://thelastresortgame.com/?locale=en&force-ai=1 Discord Community: Join the Official Discord Product InformationTitle: The Last Resort: Continent AlphaGenre: VR ActionPlatforms: Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest 3SPlayers: Single-playerDeveloper: Prodigy Co., Ltd.Publisher: Magnoros WorksAbout the CompaniesProdigy Co., Ltd. develops business systems, web systems, applications, games, and VR content.Magnoros Works plans, produces, and publishes video, game, and VR content, combining visual storytelling with interactive entertainment.Media ContactProdigy Co., Ltd.Email: webadmin@prodigy-inc.co.jpMagnoros Works Inc.Email: contact@magnoros.com

The Last Resort: Continent Alpha Official Gameplay Trailer

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