Super Brush LLC Invited to Participate in Walmart's Fifth Annual U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In

Super Brush General Manager Misty McGinnes at Walmart Fly-In July 2026 Walmart Car Care Swabs Front Super Brush and Swab-its Logo - www.swab-its.com

Super Brush announced today that General Manager Misty McGinnes was invited by Walmart to participate in the retailer's Fifth Annual U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In

It was an honor to participate in Walmart's U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In and join fellow American manufacturers in discussions about strengthening domestic manufacturing” — Misty McGinnes, General Manager of Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC announced today that General Manager Misty McGinnes was invited by Walmart to participate in the retailer's Fifth Annual U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In, held June 30–July 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The invitation-only event brought together a select group of American manufacturers, Walmart executives, government affairs leaders, and policymakers to discuss strengthening U.S. manufacturing, supporting domestic jobs, improving supply chain resilience, and expanding opportunities for American-made products. The invitation recognized Super Brush LLC's longstanding commitment to manufacturing high-quality products in the United States and its continued partnership with Walmart as a supplier of American-made cleaning solutions.

Throughout the two-day program, participants attended policy briefings led by industry experts, government officials, and Walmart leadership before traveling to Capitol Hill for meetings with congressional offices. Discussions focused on domestic manufacturing, trade policy, workforce development, supply chain resiliency, and the importance of continuing to invest in products made in the United States.

Representing Super Brush LLC, McGinnes met with congressional offices to share the company's story as a family-owned American manufacturer with more than 65 years of experience producing precision foam swabs and specialty applicators in Springfield, Massachusetts. She highlighted the company's commitment to innovation, its ability to respond quickly to customer needs through domestic manufacturing, and the important role American manufacturers play in supporting local communities and strengthening the nation's supply chain. McGinnes also extended invitations for members of Congress and their staff to visit Super Brush's manufacturing facility and see firsthand how American-made products are developed and produced.

Today, Super Brush manufactures precision foam swab solutions serving the medical, industrial, aerospace, automotive, electronics, firearm maintenance, and consumer markets. Among its products available through Walmart is the Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Foam Cleaning Swab, a washable and reusable detailing tool designed to clean hard-to-reach areas of vehicles. Consumers can also shop an expanding assortment of Swab-its® precision cleaning products through Walmart Marketplace, providing convenient access to American-made cleaning solutions.

"It was an honor to participate in Walmart's U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In and join fellow American manufacturers in discussions about strengthening domestic manufacturing," said Misty McGinnes, General Manager of Super Brush LLC. "For more than 65 years, Super Brush has proudly manufactured innovative products in the United States. We appreciate Walmart's continued commitment to supporting American-made products and creating opportunities for manufacturers like ours to grow. It was a privilege to share our story, discuss the importance of domestic manufacturing, and highlight how American companies continue to innovate while serving customers across the country."

The Fly-In highlighted Walmart's ongoing commitment to American manufacturing and small businesses by encouraging domestic production, strengthening local communities, and creating long-term opportunities for U.S. suppliers. The event also served as the kickoff to Walmart's annual Open Call program, reinforcing the retailer's continued investment in products that are made, grown, or assembled in the United States.

As Super Brush LLC continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities and product offerings, the company remains committed to delivering innovative, American-made solutions while investing in manufacturing excellence, customer service, and partnerships that strengthen domestic manufacturing and support American workers.

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About Super Brush LLC

Founded in 1957, Super Brush LLC is a leading American manufacturer of precision foam swabs and specialty applicators serving the medical, industrial, aerospace, automotive, electronics, firearm maintenance, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative foam swab solutions that are proudly made in the USA and trusted by customers around the world.

For more than 65 years, Super Brush has built its reputation on innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. Its family of brands includes Swab-its®, offering precision cleaning solutions for consumer and industrial applications, as well as custom-engineered foam swabs designed to meet the unique requirements of OEM manufacturers and regulated industries.

Super Brush products are available through major retailers, industrial distributors, and online marketplaces worldwide. The company remains committed to advancing American manufacturing by developing innovative cleaning solutions that help customers clean, inspect, apply, and manufacture with confidence.

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