Stars, Stripes and Smiles: 29th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament Raises $5.6M for Children’s Charities

Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO Miracles for Kids, at the 29th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament with a Miracle Family Grammy Award-winning artist, Beck, performs on stage to help raise money for children’s charities Celebrating their second-place finish in the golf tournament: King Nelson, Miracles for Kids Board Member, pictured with Tom Gibbons, CEO of Darts Only Golf; Bob Iswan, CEO of MOTIVE Companies; Terry Reed & Gary Standel.

Leon Bridges, John Oates, Taylor Dayne, Wang Chung's Jack Hues, and Beck headline four days of world-class entertainment benefiting children and their families

For our families life revolves around hospital visits, treatments, and financial stress. Stars & Stripes gives them a chance to relax & enjoy being together without the pressures they face every day. ” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 29th annual Stars & Stripes Tournament once again transformed the stunning Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort into a destination of hope, generosity, and unforgettable memories, bringing together philanthropists, business leaders, and families from across the country for four extraordinary days benefiting children's charities, including longtime charitable partner Miracles for Kids Named after the children it serves - the true "stars" of the tournament - Stars & Stripes has grown into one of the nation's premier charitable destination events. The "stripes" pay tribute to the tournament's iconic marlin and longstanding fishing tradition, while the event's supporters embody the qualities of gold: solid, enduring, beautiful, and valuable.For the past 17 years, Miracles for Kids has been a proud leading charitable partner of the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation, joining donors, board members, and supporters for a weekend that goes far beyond fundraising. More than just an event, Stars & Stripes is a celebration of compassion, resilience, and the extraordinary impact that can be achieved when communities unite for children facing critical illness.Guests enjoyed four days of world-class experiences, including an 18-hole golf tournament, deep-sea fishing in the Sea of Cortez, pickleball with celebrity host Terrel Owens, a poolside silent auction, and luxury daily resort activities with nightly fundraising events, yet the most meaningful opportunity was to connect with the children and families served by the participating charities.Evening celebrations featured unforgettable performances from an all-star entertainment lineup, including Grammy Award-winning artist Beck, acclaimed singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Oates of Hall & Oates, and pop icon Taylor Dayne.At the heart of the weekend were the Stars & Stripes “Angel Flights”, children who were given a once-in-a-lifetime escape from the daily challenges of battling critical illnesses. For these children, Stars & Stripes provided something priceless: time to create joyful memories. Miracles for Kids brought two families down, and they courageously shared their personal journeys with hundreds of guests, reminding attendees that while the entertainment and activities may draw people to Cabo, it is the children who remain the true inspiration behind the event.On the final night, a miracle took place on stage when a former Miracles for Kids Angel Flight recipient who first attended Stars & Stripes at age 8, returned as a young adult and as part of the Miracles for Kids Pillars Program , was offered full-time employment by charitable partner Merge Opportunities, another organization supported by the foundation."Being in Cabo with our families is a privilege we never take for granted," said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. "For many of our families, life revolves around hospital visits, treatments, and overwhelming financial stress. Stars & Stripes gives them an opportunity to relax, reconnect, and simply enjoy being together without the pressures they face every day. Watching these kids laugh, play, and just be kids makes every moment meaningful. We are deeply grateful to the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation for creating joy and hope when our families need it most."As another remarkable weekend came to a close, one thing remained clear: while the concerts, competitions, and celebrations create unforgettable memories, it is the children who continue to inspire generosity, unite communities, and remind everyone why the event matters. For nearly two decades, Miracles for Kids and the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation have shared a common mission: ensuring that families facing childhood illness never have to navigate their journey alone. To learn more about Miracles for Kids, volunteer, donate, or sponsor a family, visit MiraclesForKids.org.# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2004 by Co-Founder & CEO, Autumn Strier, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2025, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves 500+ families annually, including those in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

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