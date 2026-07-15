Two Army University Press historians win 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. —

Two historians from Army University Press were recognized by the Army Historical Foundation for their excellence in U.S. Army history writing on July 14.

Donald P. Wright, AUP deputy director, and Robert F. Williams, an AUP research historian, received awards in the ‘Articles’ and ‘Books’ categories, respectively, for their publications that analyze how the U.S. Army adapted its organizations, doctrine and force structure during the Cold War.

Wright received the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award for his article, "Light Fighters: The 7th Infantry Division (Light) and the Late Cold War, 1983—1989."

“U.S. Army historians work hard to help Soldiers understand their past. At AUP, our historians are busy researching, writing, producing films, and leading staff rides, all of which are about passing on insights from the Army’s history to help Soldiers lead and succeed,” said Wright.

Williams received the award in the book category for writing "The Airborne Mafia: The Paratroopers Who Shaped America’s Cold War Army."

“It’s an honor — and humbling — to be recognized by such a prestigious organization, and very special to be honored alongside both my deputy director, Dr. Don Wright, and my doctoral advisor, retired Army Col. Peter R. Mansoor,” said Williams.

The AHF Distinguished Writing Awards program was established in 1997 to recognize authors who make a significant contribution to the scholarship of U.S. Army history.

“I’m proud that Dr. Williams and I were recognized for our scholarship. I think my article and Rob’s book represent the value Army’s historians offer to the force,” said Wright.

Each year, publishers and journal or magazine editors submit nominations to the AHF Awards Committee to highlight the best historical writing in the field, ensuring the Army’s institutional memory is preserved and studied by future generations of leaders.

“I think Army leaders should understand that organizational cultures are the lifeblood of units and that no matter where the future leads, the Army as an organization needs adaptive and flexible leaders at all echelons ready to tackle unknown challenges as they come,” said Williams.