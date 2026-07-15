DAM NECK ANNEX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES 07.15.2026

New PS Personnel Qualification Standards Have Arrived! Your browser does not support the audio element.

Every mission depends on Sailors who are trained, qualified and ready to perform. That readiness extends beyond the waterfront to the Personnel Specialists (PS) who manage the Navy’s most valuable resource - its people. On June 1-5, 2026, Fleet experts convened in Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, to update the PS Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS), ensuring future PS Sailors develop the knowledge and skills needed to handle today’s complex personnel systems and support the Fleet – regardless of their platform.

For years, PSs serving in non-traditional roles, like the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) or remote commands, faced unique challenges that standard training didn’t always cover. To fix this, the Center for Service Support facilitated a weeklong workshop full of 18 PS experts to hash out exactly what Sailors need to know on the deckplates today.

“Prior to arrival, my expectation was to impart operational knowledge and advocate for non-traditional platforms, such as FMF and remote commands,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal T. Clarke, attached to OPNAV-N10. “However, I walked away with a more profound respect for the Rate Training Manuals (RTMs) and deeper knowledge of our rate. This collaboration ensures we can build a PQS that effectively serves all PSs across the fleet regardless of their platform.”

This wasn’t just a paperwork drill. It was about solving real problems. Petty Officer 1st Class Mateo Redmond from RSC Great Lakes summed it up perfectly: “Whenever there was a problem or some confusion amongst the group, we were able to come together and find the solution. I’m confident that the revisions on the PQS and RTM will be beneficial to our future PSs.”

Beyond the curriculum, the working group was a chance to build a stronger community. Petty Officer 1st Class James Jackson pointed out that networking with senior experts who have a willingness to help junior Sailors was his favorite part of the process, adding that the instructors made the updates clear and engaging.

If you’re currently working on your PS qualifications, find out how these PQS revisions affect your timeline. Don't wait until you are sitting at your board to ask.

And if you’re a senior PS, get familiar with the changes immediately. Junior Sailors are going to lean on you to explain the new requirements.

As the U.S. Navy continues to evolve, CSS is making sure Fleet PSs stay sharp, because every Sailor’s career depends on it.

Head to MyNavy Portal (https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/personnel-qualifications standards) to download the new PQS today!