Handlelife Academy Hosts Elite Youth Basketball Event Featuring Michigan Commit Brandon McCoy Jr.

Handlelife Experience with Brandon McCoy Handlelife Experience Handlelife Experience McCoy

30 youth athletes trained alongside McDonald's All-American and Michigan commit Brandon McCoy Jr. at Handlelife Academy's event in Chatsworth, CA

My goal is to provide a well-rounded experience that contributes to the overall success of the kids, focusing on more than just basketball” — Johnny Stephene

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handlelife Academy, a youth basketball training program based in Chatsworth, California, hosted "The Handlelife Experience," a youth training event featuring guest athlete Brandon "Beezy" McCoy Jr., at Handlelife HQ.The event brought together 30 of the region's top young basketball players in grades 5 through 8 for an evening of high-intensity training, live competition, and mentorship from one of the nation's top high school players. The event reflects Handlelife Academy's broader mission of providing elite basketball training for youth athletes throughout the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles area.McCoy, a McDonald's All-American and MaxPreps California Player of the Year, joined the event fresh off a historic senior season at Sierra Canyon School, where he led his team to a state championship and a 30-1 record. He is set to join the University of Michigan men's basketball program for the 2026-27 season."This was never just about competition," said Johnny Stephene, Owner, Handlelife Academy. "I wanted these kids in front of a McDonald's All-American who signed with Michigan, so they could ask questions and learn what it really takes -- nutrition, preparation, mindset, and the academics behind earning a scholarship."The evening featured live competition, interactive brand stations, giveaways, and a series of awards recognizing standout performances, including the Brandon Award for MVP, the Hustle Award, and the Mr. Handlelife and ShotTracker Award."My goal is a well-rounded experience that sets these kids up for overall success," Stephene said, "not just basketball."About Handlelife AcademyHandlelife Academy is a basketball training program in Chatsworth, California , dedicated to developing the skills, competitive mindset, and character of young athletes through elite-level coaching, youth basketball camps, and mentorship opportunities with top athletes. Learn more about Handlelife Academy's youth basketball training programs serving Chatsworth and the greater Los Angeles area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.