Fintech Pioneer Shawn Ward Joins Centergy Solutions Board of Directors

Logo of Centergy Solutions Shawn Ward

The battle for the consumer relationship is won or lost at the point of intent.” — Shawn Ward

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centergy Solutions, a leading provider of digital lending and consumer engagement technology for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of fintech pioneer Shawn Ward to its Board of Directors.

Ward brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling innovative technology companies serving banks, credit unions, and brokerage firms. A seasoned entrepreneur, he was on the founding team of two pioneering fintechs that achieved successful acquisitions by public companies, including Geezeo, a digital financial management leader he co-founded and led as CEO until its acquisition by Jack Henry in 2019. Ward currently serves as Senior Advisor, Fintech Strategy & Partnerships at Jack Henry, where he guides financial institutions and fintechs in leveraging API-first and embedded technologies to accelerate digital innovation.

Throughout his career, Ward has helped financial institutions navigate changing consumer expectations by developing products that improve digital engagement, strengthen customer relationships, and create new growth opportunities. His experience spans entrepreneurship, product strategy, embedded finance, strategic partnerships, and board leadership, making him a valuable addition as Centergy Solutions continues expanding its digital engagement platform.

"The battle for the consumer relationship is won or lost at the point of intent," said Ward. "Centergy Solutions has built a powerful platform that shifts financial institutions from reactive lending to proactive consumer engagement, connecting with borrowers at the moments that matter most. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help scale this vision, expand Centergy’s footprint, and deliver high-impact value to community banks and credit unions."

Shawn has spent his career building technology that helps financial institutions better serve their customers," said Ed Bourgeois, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Centergy Solutions. "His experience as both a successful fintech entrepreneur and a leader within one of the industry's largest technology providers gives him a unique perspective on where banking and fintech are headed. His insight into product innovation, partnerships, and digital transformation will be instrumental as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

Ward's appointment further strengthens Centergy Solutions' Board of Directors as the company continues expanding beyond automotive lending into home lending, financial wellness, consumer decisioning, and additional digital engagement solutions. Centergy Solutions serves more than 300 financial institutions across 43 states and continues to experience strong growth as financial institutions seek more effective ways to engage consumers earlier in the lending process.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.