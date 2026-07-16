Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Former Special Agent Todd Allen as Managing Director to Lead Economic Damages Unit

Todd Allen brings more than 25 years of distinguished federal law enforcement experience, having served as a Special Agent

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that Todd Allen has joined the firm as Managing Director, where he will lead the firm's Economic Damages Practice and assist clients with complex financial fraud investigations, forensic financial analysis, and litigation support.Allen brings more than 25 years of federal law enforcement experience, having served as a Special Agent with the Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG). Throughout his distinguished career, he investigated sophisticated financial crimes involving money laundering, bank fraud, wire fraud, public corruption, and asset forfeiture. His accomplishments include serving as a DEA Task Force Officer in what was then the largest money laundering prosecution in the Eastern District of Michigan and receiving the Inspector General's Special Agent of the Year Award.In his new role, Allen will oversee Fortaris Capital Advisors' Economic Damages Practice, providing financial analysis and investigative support to attorneys, corporations, insurance carriers, fiduciaries, private equity firms, and government agencies. The practice will focus on economic damages calculations, lost profits analyses, financial fraud investigations, asset tracing, forensic financial reconstruction, and expert witness support."Todd Allen is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Kevin M. Cronin, MBA, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fortaris Capital Advisors."Todd's career reflects decades of excellence investigating some of our nation's most complex financial crimes. His extensive experience in financial fraud, money laundering, public corruption, and asset forfeiture significantly strengthens our ability to provide clients with comprehensive investigative and economic damages services. His leadership enhances our mission of delivering defensible financial analysis, strategic investigative insight, and expert litigation support to clients across the country."Fortaris Capital Advisors has built a reputation for combining investigative expertise with financial analysis to help clients resolve complex legal and business disputes. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Fortaris integrates former federal investigators, forensic accounting professionals, intelligence specialists, and corporate security executives into multidisciplinary teams capable of addressing both the investigative and financial aspects of high-stakes matters.Allen's appointment expands the firm's capabilities in commercial litigation, shareholder disputes, securities and investment fraud, business interruption claims, insurance litigation, regulatory investigations, corporate misconduct, bankruptcy and receivership matters, and other complex financial disputes requiring expert economic analysis."Clients today need more than investigators—they need professionals who understand complex financial transactions and can quantify damages with credibility and precision," Cronin added. "Todd's experience allows us to deliver that level of expertise while continuing to provide the independent, fact-based investigations that have become the hallmark of Fortaris Capital Advisors."About Fortaris Capital AdvisorsFortaris Capital Advisors is a national investigative, intelligence, litigation support, economic damages, and security advisory firm serving law firms, corporations, financial institutions, insurers, private equity firms, family offices, and government agencies throughout the United States. The firm provides corporate investigations, financial fraud investigations, due diligence, asset tracing, economic damages analysis, expert witness services, digital forensics, and risk advisory services through a team of former federal investigators, financial experts, and corporate security professionals.Media ContactKevin M. Cronin, MBAFounder & Chief Executive OfficerFortaris Capital Advisorsinfo@fortariscapital.com(313) 612-4990

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