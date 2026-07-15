Miami Construction Company MASS Construction Names Jessica Acosta-Rubio Vice President of Strategy

Jessica Acosta-Rubio, Vice President of Strategy

Seasoned design strategist expands MASS Construction's integrated approach to commercial construction, design and personalized client service

Construction has always been about building relationships and helping clients bring their vision to life.” — Zion Mass, MASS Construction CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASS Construction, a Miami-based construction company specializing in construction management, preconstruction services and general contracting throughout South Florida, has appointed Jessica Acosta-Rubio as Vice President of Strategy. This addition strengthens the firm's business development efforts and expands its ability to provide clients with a more integrated, design-focused approach to project delivery.

In her new role, Jessica will lead strategic business development initiatives and cultivate relationships with developers, property owners, architects, interior designers, hospitality brands, and commercial real estate professionals.

"Construction has always been about building relationships and helping clients bring their vision to life," said MASS Construction CEO Zion Mass, who founded the company nearly two decades ago. "Jessica brings a unique combination of business development, design leadership, and project management experience that strengthens our ability to serve clients from concept through completion. She understands both the creative and technical sides of development, allowing us to provide an even higher level of personalized service while helping clients navigate increasingly complex projects."

Jessica brings more than 15 years of experience spanning design, construction, hospitality, commercial real estate, experiential marketing and strategic partnerships. Her multidisciplinary background allows her to connect creative concepts with project execution, helping owners, developers and design teams preserve project intent while keeping developments moving efficiently through construction.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with architects, interior designers, developers, hotel and multifamily operators and cultural institutions on boutique hospitality projects, luxury residential developments, experiential brand activations and large-scale design exhibitions. Her experience includes leadership roles with Miami Ironside, CasaCor Miami and the Gold Dust Hotel, part of the Selina Hotels platform, as well as five years with one of the nation's leading prop-tech companies, where she worked with some of the country's largest property owners and operators on project implementation, strategic partnerships and client engagement.

"Today's developers and property owners are looking for a trusted partner who understands construction, design, project management and the broader vision behind every development," Jessica said. "MASS has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional construction services with a hands-on, personalized touch. I'm excited to help expand that value by strengthening relationships across South Florida and partnering with clients from the earliest planning stages onward."

Jessica's appointment also strengthens ties between construction, design and client strategy at MASS . Her experience in design, procurement, stakeholder coordination and project management adds another layer of support for projects requiring close collaboration among architects, designers, consultants, owners and contractors.Known for its work on complex commercial, mixed-use, hospitality, adaptive reuse and historic preservation projects, MASS Construction continues to expand its capabilities while remaining committed to the personalized attention and responsiveness that have become hallmarks of the firm's culture.

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About MASS Construction

Founded more than two decades ago by Zion Mass, MASS Construction is a Miami-based construction management and advisory firm serving developers, property owners, architects, investors and public agencies throughout South Florida. The firm specializes in multifamily, mixed-use, adaptive reuse, historic preservation, hospitality, office and urban infill developments, providing owner's representation, development advisory, preconstruction, construction management and general contracting services. Known for its personalized service and collaborative approach, MASS partners with clients from early feasibility and planning through design, permitting and construction to deliver complex projects while preserving design intent, controlling costs and creating long-term value. Recent projects include the award-winning restoration of the Citizens Bank Building in Overtown, the repositioning of Miami Tower, and the adaptive redevelopment of the Kush Building in Wynwood.

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