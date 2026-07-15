Goodguys Heads to the Northwest for the 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals Presented by Wicked Fabrication

Join the hot rodding good times at the Goodguys 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication in Puyallup, Washington, July 24-26!

Goodguys returns to Washington for three days of hot rod fun at the 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication July 24-26!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rumble of classic V8 engines is returning to the Washington State as Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, cruises into Puyallup for the 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication! Over 2,500 vintage muscle cars, customs, and classic trucks will roll into the sprawling Washington State Fair Events Center, July 24-26, for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times.The Goodguys 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication welcomes all 1999 and older muscle cars, hot rods, and classic trucks on Friday and Saturday, with all years of American made or powered show cars invited to join the fun on Meguair’s All American Sunday.On Saturday there are special parking areas for participants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for the Snap-on Muscle Car, Vintage Air Custom Rod, LMC Truck (Early), and the new Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year category. Participants can also choose to park in the Builder’s Choice area where the chassis experts at Art Morrison Performance will select their Top 10 favorite cars and trucks of the weekend and present each one with a unique award on Sunday.Things heat up even more on Saturday for the fan favorite Burnout Contest and the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving up their supercharged, nitro fueled engines during the Sumit Racing Nitro Thunderfest. The good times continue late into the evening on Saturday as the Washington State Events Center stays open late so participants can enjoy cruising through SillyVille at dusk with live entertainment rocking away.The Pacific Northwest Nationals is a family friendly event with the Family Fun Zone where the little ones can romp, play games, check out a model car display, and do crafts including a free Model Car Take-and-Make courtesy of Auto World. In the same exhibit hall there are even more cars, plus you can get up close to watch the steady hand of pinstriping and artists at the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash and check out a special Lowrider Display presented by the Impala’s Car Club!The Goodguys 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication promises to be a great time featuring the best cars and trucks in the region! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/pnwn WHAT: Goodguys 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked FabricationWHERE: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371-0162WHEN: July 24-26, Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: www.good-guys.com/pnwn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests

Make plans for the Goodguys 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals

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