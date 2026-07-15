Over-the-Top Holiday Lighting and Decorating Conference Lights Up Dallas

Holiday Lighting & Decorating Conference

The Christmas in July conference will showcase the latest trends, products, techniques, and hands-on training in indoor and outdoor holiday displays.

Christmas Expo - where passion meets profession. Expo delivers the skills, connections, and credentials to take you to the next level if you're a beginner or professional in the lighting industry.” — Joyce Perhac

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas Expo, now in its 23rd year, is the premier education and training event for holiday lighting professionals and enthusiasts. Expo will be in Dallas, TX, July 23–25, 2025, at the Doubletree by Hilton Near the Galleria. The three-day conference features hands-on workshops, classroom instruction, and professional training for some of the most in-demand skills in the holiday lighting industry.This year’s event features training partnerships with Red Sleigh Workshop, Certified Lights, and the Christmas Design Institute — industry-leading organizations dedicated to professionalizing the art and science of holiday lighting and decorating. Course topics include animated light sequencing using platforms such as xLights and Light-O-Rama, business classes for lighting installation professionals, indoor decorating and business classes on how to Become a Holiday Designer and much, much more.“Christmas Expo is where passion meets profession. Whether you’re building your first animated display, growing a full-service lighting installation business or working to become a professional indoor holiday designer, this event delivers the skills, connections, and credentials to take you to the next level.”— Joyce Perhac, Christmas ExpoAs holiday lighting and decorating continues to grow from a seasonal passion into a thriving professional industry, demand for skilled display designers and installation companies is rising across the country. Christmas Expo offers a dedicated space for everyone from enthusiastic DIY decorators to experienced installers to learn from industry experts, discover new products and technologies, and connect with a community that shares their love of the craft.EVENT DETAILSDates: July 23–25, 2026Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Near the Galleria, Dallas, TexasWebsite: www.ChristmasExpo.com Media Inquiries: Joyce Perhac 412-780-4336 jperhac@christmasexpo.comAbout Christmas ExpoChristmas Expo is an annual conference dedicated to the holiday lighting and decorating industry. Held each summer, the event brings together professionals, decorators, designers, installers, and holiday display enthusiasts for education, hands-on training, vendor exhibits, and networking. Attendees learn new techniques, explore emerging products and trends, and prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Christmas Expo is owned and produced by Joyce Perhac.Contact: Joyce Perhac412-780-4336, jperhac@christmasexpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.