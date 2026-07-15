Over-the-Top Holiday Lighting and Decorating Conference Lights Up Dallas
The Christmas in July conference will showcase the latest trends, products, techniques, and hands-on training in indoor and outdoor holiday displays.
This year’s event features training partnerships with Red Sleigh Workshop, Certified Lights, and the Christmas Design Institute — industry-leading organizations dedicated to professionalizing the art and science of holiday lighting and decorating. Course topics include animated light sequencing using platforms such as xLights and Light-O-Rama, business classes for lighting installation professionals, indoor decorating and business classes on how to Become a Holiday Designer and much, much more.
“Christmas Expo is where passion meets profession. Whether you’re building your first animated display, growing a full-service lighting installation business or working to become a professional indoor holiday designer, this event delivers the skills, connections, and credentials to take you to the next level.”
— Joyce Perhac, Christmas Expo
As holiday lighting and decorating continues to grow from a seasonal passion into a thriving professional industry, demand for skilled display designers and installation companies is rising across the country. Christmas Expo offers a dedicated space for everyone from enthusiastic DIY decorators to experienced installers to learn from industry experts, discover new products and technologies, and connect with a community that shares their love of the craft.
EVENT DETAILS
Dates: July 23–25, 2026
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Near the Galleria, Dallas, Texas
Website: www.ChristmasExpo.com
Media Inquiries: Joyce Perhac 412-780-4336 jperhac@christmasexpo.com
About Christmas Expo
Christmas Expo is an annual conference dedicated to the holiday lighting and decorating industry. Held each summer, the event brings together professionals, decorators, designers, installers, and holiday display enthusiasts for education, hands-on training, vendor exhibits, and networking. Attendees learn new techniques, explore emerging products and trends, and prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Christmas Expo is owned and produced by Joyce Perhac.
Contact: Joyce Perhac
412-780-4336, jperhac@christmasexpo.com
Joyce Perhac
ProShow, Inc.
+1 412-780-4336
jperhac@christmasexpo.com
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