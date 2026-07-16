Pawsitive Holdings Announces Zoetis as Title Sponsor of PawsitiveIntelligence.ai

Support by Zoetis will help advance practical AI education for veterinary leaders through Pawsitive Intelligence’s year-round adoption community and AI Summits.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawsitive Holdings LLC today announced that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS), the world’s leading animal health company, will serve as a title co-sponsor of PawsitiveIntelligence.ai, Pawsitive Holdings’ year-round AI learning and adoption community for veterinary and pet industry leaders.The sponsorship will support Pawsitive Intelligence ’s mission to help leaders in veterinary medicine, pet care, and adjacent industries better understand, evaluate and successfully adopt artificial intelligence in ways that are practical, responsible, and aligned with real-world business and clinical needs.Pawsitive Intelligence’s first Veterinary AI Summit will take place September 9, 2026, in Reno, Nevada, in partnership with VHMA. The event will bring together executives, operators, clinicians, technology leaders and AI solution providers for practical education, peer learning and discussion about where AI is creating measurable value across the pet industry.“We created PawsitiveIntelligence.ai because AI adoption is becoming a leadership responsibility, not just a technology decision,” said Gabriel Baldinucci, Founder and CEO of Pawsitive Holdings. “Zoetis has been a pioneer in bringing clinically meaningful innovation to veterinary teams, and we are honored to have their support as a title co-sponsor. Their participation helps ground this conversation in science, real-world veterinary needs, and the responsible use of technology.”Through the sponsorship, Zoetis will support programming designed to help veterinary and pet industry practices understand high-value AI use cases, considerations for AI adoption and help hospital teams learn from peers the best practices for applying AI across diagnostics, operations, and clinical workflows.“AI has the potential to help veterinary teams and pet industry leaders work with greater insight, efficiency, and confidence, but adoption must be grounded in clinical relevance, evidence and thoughtful workflow integration,” said Dr. Michelle Larsen, Head of Medical Platforms, Clinical Studies, and Medical Education, Global Diagnostic Platforms at Zoetis. “Zoetis is pleased to be a founding co-sponsor of Pawsitive Intelligence because it creates a forum for practical education and supportive dialogue, connecting industry leaders and veterinary healthcare teams who are prepared to learn more and adopt emerging technologies to help advance care for animals.”Pawsitive Intelligence will feature executive-level education, expert-led discussions, curated AI solution discovery, and resources designed to help organizations identify where AI can create operational, clinical, and customer value.“The pet industry is facing a flood of new AI tools as options,” Baldinucci added. “It needs trusted education, practical examples, peer discussion, and a clear path to get from anxiety to adoption. That is the role Pawsitive Intelligence is being built to serve.”For more information about Pawsitive Intelligence, the September 9th conference, and other sponsorship opportunities, visit http://pawsitiveintelligence.ai/ About Pawsitive HoldingsPawsitive Holdings is a founder-friendly, pet-focused investment and venture studio platform building and backing exceptional companies across the pet ecosystem. The company makes minority and majority investments in pet businesses through a flexible, partnership-oriented approach designed to help founders and operators grow with a different model than traditional private-equity. In addition to investing in and acquiring pet companies, Pawsitive Holdings develops new ventures in-house, including Pawsitive Intelligence, its AI learning and adoption community for veterinary and pet industry leaders. Across its investment and venture studio activities, Pawsitive Holdings is focused on long-term value creation and improving the lives of pets and their humans through better products, services, technology, and customer experiences.

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