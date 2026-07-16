Wazoku innovators gain fast-track access to patent protection and IP strategy through new Lightbringer partnership

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

New partnership brings Lightbringer's AI-assisted patent education, expert attorneys and prior-art search into Wazoku's global innovation ecosystem

Most innovation never reaches its full value, and a badly-timed or weak patent strategy is one of the most common reasons why.” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovators across Wazoku 's global ecosystem can now access expert patent protection and IP strategy support from the point they need it most, following a new partnership between Wazoku, the global innovation ecosystem provider, and Lightbringer , the AI patent platform.Through the partnership, Lightbringer, which recently announced a $10M Series A funding round - joins Wazoku's curated, pre-vetted partner network as the intellectual-property and patent-strategy partner for the ecosystem.This provides innovators in Wazoku's marketplace of high-growth startups, and its wider global community of solvers, direct access to patent education, expert attorney support and prior-art search, essentially checking whether an idea has already been patented. This is support that, until now, only companies with dedicated legal budgets could afford.“Most innovation never reaches its full value, and a badly-timed or weak patent strategy is one of the most common reasons why,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “Wazoku exists to close that gap between promising ideas and value realised and IP protection is a critical, and often overlooked, part of that journey.“The patent process is historically opaque, expensive, and complex. Lightbringer is bringing light to the process, certainty to the cost. Through their AI patent platform and network of experts, they help to simplify every step. Partnering with them means we can give the education and expert support to protect what they build, at the moment it matters.”The partnership is education-led, with a focus on helping innovators avoid costly mistakes before they spend a penny on legal fees. It gives Wazoku's ecosystem:● Patent education from day one - access to Lightbringer's “Patents for Entrepreneurs” programme, a session built from real founder mistakes that helps innovators understand what to protect, and when, before they commit budget to it.● Human expertise backed by AI - Lightbringer pairs agentic AI with senior patent attorneys, so innovators get faster answers without losing the expert judgement that complex IP decisions need.● A vetted route to protection - Lightbringer sits within Wazoku's curated marketplace of trusted partners, so innovators aren't left to navigate the patent process alone.● A stronger position for growth and investment - in a market where strong IP is commanding a premium, a well-built patent strategy can materially affect valuations and exit outcomes, particularly for deep-tech and hardware companies.● Support that starts free - education and initial platform access carry no cost to Wazoku ecosystem members, so innovators can get clarity on their IP position before any legal spend is committed.“I've spent years building deep tech companies myself, and I've seen what a rushed patent strategy costs you down the line," said Ola Wassvik, co-founder & CCO, Lightbringer. "Through Wazoku, we can reach founders before that mistake happens, with real attorneys behind the AI, and pricing they can see upfront.”The partnership will initially prioritise Wazoku's marketplace of high-growth, funded startups, alongside its wider global community of independent inventors and SMEs, with support also planned for accelerators, VCs and university spin-outs across the UK and US.– ENDS –About WazokuWazoku's combination of human and synthetic intelligence enables enterprises, public sector organizations and academic institutions to discover opportunities, access external expertise, manage innovation portfolios, commercialize IP, track value creation or simply outsource for a specific outcome. www.wazoku.com About LightbringerLightbringer is reimagining how tech companies protect their innovations. By combining agentic AI with expert patent attorneys, Lightbringer makes patent filing faster, more affordable, and more strategic. Trusted by 500+ founders across 20+ countries, Lightbringer helps science-led companies go from breakthrough to protected innovation in days, not months. Learn more at lightbringer.com.PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

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