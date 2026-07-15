Tucson Real Estate Team Approaches $10,000 Charity Milestone

Tony Ray Baker & Darren Jones REALTORs, The Tony Ray Baker Group

The Tony Ray Baker Group sets sights on an expanded 2026 fundraising goal for TMC Hospital following an impactful $9,300 donation year.

Our commitment to TMC Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network is deeply personal” — Tony Ray Baker

TUCSON AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson Real Estate Leaders Close in on $10,000 Charity Milestone for Children’s Miracle Network

The Tony Ray Baker Group sets sights on an expanded 2026 fundraising goal for TMC Hospital following 2025, an impactful $9,300 donation year.

The Tony Ray Baker Group with REMAX Fine Properties, one of Southern Arizona’s premier residential real estate teams, today announced its official campaign to raise $10,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network benefiting Tucson Medical Center (TMC) Hospital this year and every year following. The expanded initiative follows a highly successful 2025 calendar year in which the team directly contributed $9,300 to fund critical pediatric medical equipment, charitable care, and life-saving treatments for local families.

Operating on a strict referral-based business model for over three decades, the team has integrated corporate philanthropy directly into their transaction ecosystem. A set percentage of every home bought or sold through their group is automatically funneled to the local children's hospital, allowing clients to directly impact the health of the Tucson community through their real estate moves.

"Our commitment to TMC Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network is deeply personal," said Tony Ray, founder of The Tony Ray Baker Group. "TMC Hospital holds an incredibly deep, personal meaning for my family. The exceptional doctors, nurses, and staff saved my sister and her unborn child during a crisis where neither was expected to survive. My niece was born months early, weighing under two pounds, and spent months fighting for her life in the NICU. What the TMC team did for her was nothing short of a miracle, and it is the driving force behind our commitment to giving back."

Tony Ray also stated, "We believe that businesses have a foundational obligation to support the communities that sustain them. By aligning our real estate practice with TMC, our clients know that their property transactions are helping to provide elite medical care to children right here in Southern Arizona."

The fundraising drive is heavily supported by the firm’s digital network, including its specialized relocation platform, SeeTucsonHomes.com, which serves a robust pipeline of out-of-state buyers moving to the region. As the team moves through the 2026 market cycle, a portion of proceeds from all traditional listings and specialized relocation transactions will be earmarked to ensure the $10,000 target is met and exceeded.

Local residents, past clients, and community members looking to track the fundraising progress or participate in upcoming charity events hosted by the team can learn more by visiting the firm's primary digital hub at TonyBay-Baker.Remax.com.

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