Serial Entrepreneur Stacey Feeley Joins 20Fathoms as Executive Director During Pivotal Time of BlueTech Industry Growth

Stacey Feeley, 20Fathoms Executive Director

Feeley Brings Over 20 Years of Direct Startup Leadership to Nonprofit Incubator

I know what it’s like to make tough decisions, bootstrap your dream, and watch it grow.” — Stacey Feeley, 20Fathoms Executive Director

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20Fathoms is pleased to announce that Stacey Feeley — a serial entrepreneur, strategist, and trailblazer with more than two decades of experience launching, scaling, and leading purpose-driven companies — has joined the organization as Executive Director, bringing over 20 years of direct startup leadership experience to the Traverse City-based startup incubator and coworking space.

As co-founder and CEO of GoSili, Inc., Feeley built a global consumer products brand anchored in Traverse City, growing it through strategic partnerships, multiple funding rounds, and two successful acquisitions.

“I know what it’s like to make tough decisions, bootstrap your dream, and watch it grow,” Feeley said. “I’m looking forward to bringing that experience not only to the day-to-day of 20Fathoms’ operations, but to supporting the strong network of entrepreneurs that 20Fathoms supports.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Feeley could have founded and led GoSili, Inc., a global consumer products brand, anywhere in the country, but she and her husband chose Traverse City.

Feeley is committed to making Northern Michigan the place where the next generation of founders chooses to bring innovation and growth. As part of this commitment, she also serves also an Advisory Circle member of Boundless Futures Foundation, which provides financial and leadership resources for female founders who leverage their businesses for both growth and good.

“We’re thrilled to have Stacey join 20Fathoms at this pivotal time,” said Ashley Sloat, 20Fathoms’ Board Chair. “Stacey has the perfect blend of experience to lead 20Fathoms, a community-anchored nonprofit that is evolving and enhancing its programming as it plans for 2027 and beyond. There is so much opportunity for startups as Traverse City is at the forefront of the growing BlueTech industry, and we are particularly excited to have someone with such rich experience in building and growing a startup at the helm.”

On the BlueTech front, 20Fathoms and global venture firm and accelerator gener8tor recently launched a new accelerator program designed to support early-stage companies developing innovative solutions across the water technology sector.

The Northern Michigan BlueTech Accelerator will help founders working on technologies related to water infrastructure, monitoring, treatment, data, freshwater resilience, and other solutions that can be tested, piloted, or applied in freshwater environments. Through individualized, hands-on coaching and concierge programming, the accelerator helps founders refine their commercialization strategies and prepare for future investment and growth opportunities.

About 20Fathoms

20Fathoms is the home of entrepreneurship and innovation in Northwest Michigan. Based in Traverse City and serving all of Northwest Lower Michigan, 20Fathoms is a nonprofit startup incubator and resource center for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. The organization works with entrepreneurs of all stages and industries, and specializes in working with technology-focused companies. Programs include startup education, business coaching, connections, funding, and general support.



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