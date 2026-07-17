Rock The Street Wall Street Enters 15th Year, Releases Annual Report and Expands Board Leadership

RTSWS Student Cohorts with Industry Leaders RTSWS Board of Directors 2026 RTSWS Annual Report

Organization surpassed 10,000 students served while strengthening the pathway from classrooms to careers in financial services and workforce readiness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) announced the beginning of its 15th Year, released its 2026 Annual Report and welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors . The nonprofit organization prepares high school and university students, especially young women, with financial and investment fundamentals and career readiness.Since its founding in 2012, RTSWS has served more than 10,000 students across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through partnerships with leading financial, fintech and technology firms. The organization's student cohorts demonstrated a 79% increase in financial and investment literacy, in a three-year weighted average. RTSWS alumni pursue finance-related degrees at five times the US national average for women."What began with Maura Cunningham's founding mission has further grown into a community of students, industry volunteers, and corporate partners who recognize that access changes outcomes," said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS. "This milestone belongs to every person who has helped build RTSWS over the past fifteen years. Together, we educate, prepare, and advance students by providing the fundamentals and workforce readiness, professional networks, and real-world experiences, helping them pursue careers that many had never imagined."Throughout its 15th Anniversary year, RTSWS will celebrate the students, alumni and industry leaders who have shaped the organization's success while launching new initiatives designed to expand its impact. Anniversary programming will include special student and alumni storytelling campaigns, expanded Industry Insight Days, leadership events along with commemorative episodes of the Rocking Finance podcast from across the capital markets.RTSWS will also continue to build out its programming and Career Center, connecting students and alumni with internships, early career opportunities, credentialing, mentorship, and employer engagement.To support its next phase of growth, RTSWS welcomes additional Board Members representing investment management, financial services, academia, technology and business leadership."Our Board reflects the strength of the RTSWS community and our commitment to preparing the next generation," said Gretchen Flicker, RTSWS Board Chair. "Building on Founder Maura Cunningham's vision and Ashley Leftwich's leadership, we look forward to helping RTSWS continue expanding its reach, strengthening industry partnerships, and creating even more opportunities and impact for students, expanding participation across the capital markets."RTSWS Board of Directors:• Gretchen Flicker, CFA Board Chair• Maura Cunningham, RTSWS Founder• Sarah Bracewell, New Director• Christy Chattleton, New Director• Netila Demneri, New Director• Leslie Eisen• Kristie Feinberg, CFA, New Director• Kelly Goldsmith, PhD, New Director• Anders Hall, CFA• Rajiv Kapoor• Robert McGrail• Penny Novick• Stephen Tisdalle• Art Steinmetz• Erich Ziegler, New DirectorThe 2026 Annual Report highlights another year of measurable growth and student success across an array of strong results and impactful metrics. As RTSWS begins its 15th year, it also celebrates building on successes; highlights include:• More than 10,000 students served since RTSWS was founded• Programs delivered across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with expansion into Hong Kong underway• An average 79% increase in financial and investment literacy among participating students• RTSWS alumni pursuing finance-related degrees at five times the US national average for women• Continued expansion of the RTSWS Career Center , connecting students with internships, mentors, and early career opportunities• Growing engagement through its Rocking Finance podcast, thought leadership, and partnerships with leading financial institutionsThe 2026 Annual Report is available here About Rock The Street, Wall StreetRock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a nonprofit organization that prepares high school and university students, especially young women, with financial and investment fundamentals, career readiness, and access to the financial services industry. Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, investment managers, stock exchanges, fintech companies, and technology firms, RTSWS connects students with mentors, industry professionals, internships, and career opportunities that help build the next generation of finance leaders. Since its founding in 2012, RTSWS has served more than 10,000 students across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with expansion into Hong Kong underway.

Empowering 10,000+ Students Through Finance | RTSWS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.