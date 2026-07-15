The Station Launches Charitable Campaign To Support Local Students and Families

The Station Launches New Community Round Up Inititative

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Station , Memphis’ new liquor superstore located at 870 South White Station, has launched a Community Round Up Initiative designed to support local nonprofit or community organizations so customers can contribute to charitable causes that directly impact the Memphis area.Community Round Up allows The Station shoppers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout. Every cent of those donations from July 15 through August 31 will benefit the White Station High School Athletic Program. To maximize the impact, The Station will match the first $1,000 in customer round-up donations, doubling the support provided to White Station High School student-athletes. The program is designed to benefit different community organizations throughout the year."Our goal has always been to be a business that invests in our community," said Ethan Edwards, owner of The Station. "The Community Round Up program gives every customer an easy opportunity to make a difference, and we're excited to kick it off by supporting White Station High School Athletics."In addition to the round-up campaign, The Station is partnering with Global Alliance Outreach to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year. People in the Memphis community are encouraged to drop off new school supplies and backpacks at The Station located at 870 South White Station Road through August 31. All donated items will be distributed by Global Alliance Outreach to children and families in need across the Mid-South."We're proud to support two meaningful initiatives at the same time," Edwards said. "Whether someone rounds up their purchase, drops off a backpack, or does both, every contribution helps strengthen our community."For more information, visit TheStationMemphis.com or stop by The Station to learn more about the program and how to participate.About The StationThe Station is Memphis' largest wine, spirits, and beer retailer, offering one of the region's most extensive selections alongside expert recommendations, weekly tastings, and educational events. Committed to serving the community, The Station partners with local organizations and nonprofits to create meaningful opportunities for customers to give back while discovering great products.

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