ACE Remodeling Announces Successful Completion of Austin Remodeling Contract

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Remodeling, an established authority in premium residential construction, has officially completed a comprehensive kitchen and bathroom remodeling project in central Austin, Texas . The handoff of this dual-space renovation highlights the company’s ability to strip down obsolete floor plans and re-engineer them into highly functional, structurally optimized spaces. This completed project delivers a dramatic modern visual overhaul, custom millwork installations, and optimized plumbing layouts configured to elevate the property's long-term market valuation.The clients initially approached ACE Remodeling with a clear interior design and architectural directive to update a confined 1980s layout that stifled daily workflow and completely lacked modern storage utility. They envisioned a bright, open-concept kitchen built for culinary entertainment, paired with a custom bathroom layout configured as a private, spa-inspired sanctuary. The technical parameters required a single, highly organized general contracting firm capable of rerouting structural framing and main utility pipelines without disrupting the property's foundational footprint.Reconfigured Interior Layouts Maximize Functional UtilityRenovating older properties in established Austin neighborhoods can present hidden spatial obstacles due to fixed load-bearing partition walls and rigid utility pathways. The original kitchen layout featured an intrusive peninsula counter that isolated the cooking area from the dining room, while the master bathroom suffered from an oversized garden tub that restricted shower mobility.ACE Remodeling deployed advanced 3D architectural rendering software to conceptualize an entirely new flow before any structural demolition commenced. Planning teams designed a massive central island to replace the partition layout, relocating the sink and electrical runs beneath the flooring to establish an expansive cooking zone. This strategic layout choice completely opened the floor plan, improving traffic patterns and instantly maximizing the day-to-day usability of the home’s primary communal hub."Transforming these classic Austin interiors requires balancing the aesthetic vision with strict mechanical accountability," said Asaf, CEO and Founder of ACE Remodeling. "Homeowners want open-concept kitchens and spa-grade bathrooms that operate flawlessly beneath the surface. Our background as structural renovation experts allows us to re-engineer these spaces smoothly. We managed the spatial layouts, plumbing routing, and custom finishing under a singular internal workflow, delivering a beautiful project that immediately maximizes our client's residential equity."Navigating Complex Municipal Permits and Zoning InspectionsSecuring structural and utility approvals for kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Austin, TX requires strict adherence to local building codes. The project demanded a comprehensive municipal review because the structural scope involved shifting load-bearing wall configurations and routing new dedicated electrical circuits for modern commercial-grade appliances.ACE Remodeling managed the entire structural permitting process directly through the City of Austin Development Services Department. The design division successfully finalized detailed electrical load calculations, plumbing schematics, and mechanical ventilation designs to clear the city's strict safety standards. Handling these intricate administrative steps in-house protected the clients from common municipal backlogs, ensuring full compliance and a smooth passage of all rough-in building safety inspections.The Interior Structural ProcessInternal carpentry, mechanical, and finishing crews mobilized on-site to execute the dual-room strip-down immediately following city building permit validation. Vetted trade specialists managed each phase under the close tracking of a dedicated project superintendent.Phase 1: Demolition & Framing ModificationCrews gutted both spaces down to the bare wall studs, safely removing original cabinetry, fixtures, and non-load-bearing walls, and installing structural headers to support the open kitchen configuration.Phase 2: Mechanical & Plumbing Rough-InTechnicians completely replaced old copper supply lines with modern PEX lines, rerouted main drain lines to accommodate a custom walk-in shower layout, and installed dedicated 240V appliance circuits.Phase 3: Waterproofing & Drywall PrepsInstallers applied multi-layer Schluter-Kerdi moisture barrier systems across the shower envelope to guarantee absolute leak-proof structural performance, followed by drywall hanging, taping, and smooth floating.Phase 4: Custom Finishes & Millwork FittingFinish carpenters mounted custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, installed seamless book-matched quartz countertops, hand-laid intricate tile patterns, and fixed high-efficiency LED accent lighting layers.Bespoke Finishes and Final Project HandoffThe renovated spaces were officially delivered to the homeowners following exhaustive pressure testing of all newly routed water lines, thorough electrical load testing, and final municipal safety sign-offs. The completed project features elite custom kitchen remodeling in Austin, TX , showcasing high-grade finishes such as soft-close shaker cabinetry, integrated under-cabinet lighting, and an expansive walk-in tile shower with dual rainfall showerheads.The final delivery represents a crucial capital improvement that immediately multiplies the property's baseline real estate equity. The team used high-density, moisture-resistant sheetrock, premium solid-surface quartz materials, and top-tier waterproofing technologies to protect the client from long-term maintenance issues. The finished interior provides a contemporary, low-maintenance living environment that proves why working with specialized kitchen remodelers in Austin, TX, is essential for executing premium property transformations.About ACE RemodelingOperating out of Austin, Texas, ACE Remodeling is a premier, full-service general contracting firm specializing in custom kitchen and bathroom remodeling, luxury residential transformations, and advanced outdoor living design.The family-driven company brings an innovative, highly organized approach to the construction process by providing clients with dedicated project managers, custom drafting, and in-house 3D interior and exterior renderings. ACE Remodeling maintains a stellar reputation for craftsmanship, absolute transparency, and structural durability throughout the Greater Austin area.

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