TJM Labs Launches Vaccine Bot Ahead of Flu Season, Expanding Its Pharmacy AI Platform

New AI agent eliminates manual vaccine prescription entry, helping pharmacies administer more vaccines while reducing administrative burden.

By removing repetitive data entry, we're helping pharmacy teams spend more time with patients and increase vaccination capacity during their busiest season.” — Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO at TJM Labs

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TJM Labs , the leading pharmacy AI platform automating operational work for pharmacies, today announced the launch of Vaccine Bot , a new AI agent that automates the administrative workflow behind pharmacy vaccinations. Available ahead of vaccine season, Vaccine Bot eliminates manual prescription entry by automatically entering vaccination information into the pharmacy management system after pharmacist review and approval.The launch expands TJM Labs' growing platform of pharmacy AI agents, which already automate prescription intake, data entry, refills, prior authorization support, patient communication, and other repetitive operational workflows across more than 450 pharmacies.Every vaccine administered creates a series of administrative tasks from patient intake and insurance collection to prescription entry and documentation. During vaccine season, those repetitive workflows consume valuable staff time and limit the number of patients pharmacies can serve. Vaccine Bot removes one of the most time-intensive steps by automating prescription entry while keeping pharmacists in complete control of every clinical decision."Vaccinations are one of the most important services pharmacies provide, but they also create a tremendous amount of administrative work," said Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO of TJM Labs. "Vaccine Bot is another example of our mission to automate the operational work surrounding patient care—not the clinical decisions themselves. By removing repetitive data entry, we're helping pharmacy teams spend more time with patients and increase vaccination capacity during their busiest season."Built for pharmacy workflowsPatients complete their vaccination information on an in-store iPad or secure mobile link, including demographic information, insurance details, and requested vaccines. After the pharmacist reviews, edits if necessary, and approves the submission, Vaccine Bot automatically enters the prescription into the pharmacy management system and initiates the pharmacy's existing workflow.The AI agent supports multiple vaccines during a single visit, securely transfers patient information over encrypted connections, and automatically retries submissions if a pharmacy workstation is temporarily unavailable, ensuring no vaccination records are lost.Like every TJM Labs AI agent, Vaccine Bot was designed by pharmacists and engineers working together to automate real pharmacy workflows while preserving pharmacist oversight. The technology performs no clinical decision-making, with pharmacists reviewing and approving every vaccination before automation begins.Expanding the pharmacy AI platformVaccine Bot is the latest addition to TJM Labs' growing platform of AI agents that automate operational work across pharmacy environments. The solution integrates with the company's existing Retail Bot platform, allowing current customers to activate the capability without purchasing new hardware or completing complex implementations.The product is offered through a simple usage-based pricing model of $1 per vaccine prescription entered, allowing pharmacies to pay only for the work the AI agent performs."As pharmacies continue adopting AI, they're looking for platforms that can automate more than a single workflow," said Adly. "Our vision has always been to build the AI workforce for pharmacy—deploying specialized AI agents across every major operational process inside the pharmacy. Vaccine Bot is another step toward that future."A limited number of pharmacies will participate in the initial rolloutTo learn more about Vaccine Bot in preparation for vaccine season, visit https://tjmlabs.com/contact-us/ to request a demo.About TJM LabsTJM Labs is the leading pharmacy AI platform, automating operational work across the pharmacy systems teams already use. Built by pharmacists and AI engineers, TJM's AI agents process more than 500,000 pharmacy tasks every day across 450+ pharmacies, powering operations from independent pharmacies to enterprise organizations. Backed by $100 million raised and the acquisitions of EncoreRx and Pharmesol, TJM Labs is consolidating pharmacy AI into a single, pharmacy-native platform. Learn more at www.tjmlabs.com

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