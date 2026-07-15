Statement from Attorney General Jones After Federal Judge Tosses the DOJ’s Dangerous Voter Roll Lawsuit
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Statement from Attorney General Jones After Federal Judge Tosses the DOJ’s Dangerous Voter Roll Lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after a judge dismissed the federal government’s lawsuit seeking access to the Commonwealth’s unredacted voter rolls:
“Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, and Harmeet Dhillon tried to seize Virginians’ voter data through what we successfully argued was a contrived demand with no basis in law. The court saw through the ploy and rejected their attempt to attack our electoral system. We are proud of the secure, professional way elections are run in Virginia, and grateful to the attorneys in the Office of the Attorney General whose work stopped Trump’s partisan operatives from dragging our system into their campaign of chaos and distrust.”
Published on: July 15, 2026
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