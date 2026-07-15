Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Statement from Attorney General Jones After Federal Judge Tosses the DOJ’s Dangerous Voter Roll Lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after a judge dismissed the federal government’s lawsuit seeking access to the Commonwealth’s unredacted voter rolls:

“Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, and Harmeet Dhillon tried to seize Virginians’ voter data through what we successfully argued was a contrived demand with no basis in law. The court saw through the ploy and rejected their attempt to attack our electoral system. We are proud of the secure, professional way elections are run in Virginia, and grateful to the attorneys in the Office of the Attorney General whose work stopped Trump’s partisan operatives from dragging our system into their campaign of chaos and distrust.”

Published on: July 15, 2026

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