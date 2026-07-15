Upgaming's Sportsbook Shortlisted at SiGMA South America Awards 2026

Upgaming's sportsbook was shortlisted in the Best Interactive Sportsbook Experience category at the SiGMA South America Awards 2026.

Upgaming's sportsbook was shortlisted in the Best Interactive Sportsbook Experience 2026 category.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming's sportsbook was shortlisted for Best Interactive Sportsbook Experience 2026 at the SiGMA South America Awards 2026, one of the industry's annual awards recognizing companies and products that have made a notable impact on the iGaming sector across the region.The nomination marked another milestone for the sportsbook following a year of growth in Latin America. As regulated online betting markets continue to expand across the region, operators have increasingly looked for technology that can support high traffic volumes, meet local requirements, and provide a consistent betting experience. B2B iGaming provider has continued to develop its sportsbook with those needs in mind.A major step came after Brazil launched its regulated online betting market at the beginning of 2025. As one of the world's largest emerging betting markets, Brazil created new opportunities for operators and technology providers alike. Upgaming adapted its sportsbook to the new regulatory framework, allowing partners to enter the market with a platform designed to meet local requirements while maintaining reliable performance.The sportsbook is built to remain stable even during periods of heavy betting activity, such as major football tournaments and international sporting events. Every month, the platform covers more than 112,000 live events and 96,000 pre-match events, offering markets across more than 140 sports and 5,200 betting options. Real-time odds management, together with an experienced in-house trading team, helps operators provide accurate pricing and broad event coverage throughout the day.Rather than focusing only on the number of events available, Upgaming has also invested in the overall betting experience. Fast loading times, stable infrastructure, and continuous odds updates help operators deliver a platform that performs reliably, even when thousands of users are active at the same time."We're proud that our sportsbook was shortlisted for this award," said a spokesperson for Upgaming. "Our team has spent a great deal of time improving the product, listening to our partners, and adapting to the changing needs of regulated markets. This recognition is a reflection of that work, and it motivates us to keep improving."The Best Interactive Sportsbook Experience category highlights sportsbook solutions that combine technical performance with an engaging user experience. Upgaming's nomination reflects the company's ongoing efforts to build software that supports operators in competitive markets while remaining flexible enough to adapt as regulations and player expectations continue to evolve.Latin America remains one of the most active regions for online sports betting, with regulation driving new investment and creating opportunities for both operators and technology providers. As the market continues to mature, recognition through industry awards offers an opportunity to highlight companies that have demonstrated consistent product development and operational reliability.The winners of the SiGMA South America Awards 2026 were announced during the SiGMA South America event, bringing together leading companies from across the global iGaming industry.

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