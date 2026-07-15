Power Innovations International Joins Current/OS Partner Network to Advance the Future of Direct Current Microgrids

Pii’s portfolio spans power electronics ranging from individual converter modules to complete DC power systems, including its Tower of Power (ToP) platform.

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Innovations International (Pii), a leader in modular power electronics and DC power infrastructure, today announced it has joined the Current/OS Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the adoption of Direct Current microgrids and supporting industry efforts to establish standards for the next generation of energy systems.

As electrification accelerates across transportation, data centers, industrial facilities, airports, and distributed energy applications, direct current (DC) is becoming an increasingly important foundation for modern power systems. Current/OS is committed to addressing the challenge of defining and implementing standards for designing, deploying, and operating DC systems at scale by bringing together technology leaders dedicated to creating the frameworks and best practices needed to accelerate DC adoption.

Pii’s portfolio spans power electronics ranging from individual converter modules to complete DC power systems, including its Tower of Power (ToP) platform. The Pii Tower of Power enables organizations to build highly efficient DC-coupled microgrids that integrate energy storage, renewable generation, EV charging, and critical loads while reducing unnecessary power conversion stages.

“Direct current is becoming an increasingly important part of how we generate, store, distribute, and consume energy,” said Nick Stone, Head of Product at Power Innovations International. “Current/OS is bringing together organizations that recognize the need for common standards and interoperability across DC systems. We’re excited to support that mission and contribute our experience building power electronics and DC-coupled infrastructure that help make DC microgrids practical, scalable, and efficient.”

Through this partnership, Pii and Current/OS will work alongside other industry participants to advance the adoption of DC technologies, improve interoperability between systems, and accelerate the development of energy infrastructure and standards that can better support modern electrification demands.

“Current/OS is bringing together companies that are building the future of Direct Current from complementary perspectives. Pii’s expertise in modular DC power electronics and integrated energy systems adds important capabilities to the ecosystem and reinforces our shared commitment to accelerating interoperable DC through open collaboration,” said Vincenzo Salmeri, President of Current/OS.

Pii’s technology portfolio includes modular power electronics, DC-coupled energy systems, bidirectional charging platforms, distributed energy infrastructure, microgrid solutions, and EV charging technologies such as their EVDC charger, which can directly leverage DC power sources within a broader DC ecosystem to provide level 3 EV charging.

About Pii

Power Innovations International (Pii) develops modular power electronics, DC infrastructure solutions, and energy management technologies that help organizations deploy resilient, scalable, and efficient power systems. From component-level power electronics to complete DC-coupled architectures such as Tower of Power, Pii enables customers to modernize energy infrastructure while supporting the transition toward more flexible and sustainable energy systems. Learn more about Pii: https://www.powerinnovations.com.

About Current/OS

The Current/OS Foundation promotes a unified approach for Direct Current electrical distribution systems. It brings together a global ecosystem of manufacturers, technology companies and electrical experts to define shared rules, reference architectures and interoperability principles for compatible devices and systems operating safely within DC electrical distribution networks.

Current/OS Communication and Press Relations:

Avtansh Behal – a.behal@licencek.com

Jeremy Cariddi – j.cariddi@licencek.com

TEL: +33 (7) 69 53 08 25

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