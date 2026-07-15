Hillsboro Road nighttime closures in Purcellville July 20-22

PURCELLVILLE – Weather permitting, Hillsboro Road /North 21st Street (Route 690) between Route 7 Business (Main Street) and Route 9 (Charles Town Pike) will be closed to through traffic during nighttime hours Monday night, July 20; Tuesday night, July 21; and Wednesday night, July 22, for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closures will occur as follows:

11 p.m. Monday, July 20, to 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 (prior to this closure, there will be one lane of alternating traffic via flagging on Hillsboro Road from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 20).

(prior to this closure, there will be one lane of alternating traffic via flagging on Hillsboro Road from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 20). 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

11 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Those needing to reach properties along Hillsboro Road/North 21st Street will have access but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement (located slightly north of Mountain Ridge Lane, adjacent to the property at 16118 Hillsboro Road) in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Route 7 Business, Route 287 (Berlin Turnpike), and Route 9 back to Hillsboro Road/North 21st Street. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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