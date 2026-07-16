Ohio Brain Capital Alliance Launches to Ensure the State's AI Investment Is Matched by Investment in Human Capability

OBCA aims to form a "neural network" of stakeholders in Ohio

OBCA is a think-tank formed to connect stakeholders across industries, to promote brain health and education, and advocate for innovation in the NeuroFrontier.

The human mind is in a recession and America needs a recovery plan.” — Ohio Brain Capital Alliance

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio Brain Capital Alliance (OBCA) launches as the nation’s first statewide brain capital initiative, arguing that Ohio's economic future depends on investing in human minds as much as AI infrastructure. Freshly minted by CNBC as the No. 1 state for business in America, OBCA believes Ohio's future depends on an asset we’ve historically underinvested in: the health and capability of the human brain.OBCA launched alongside its first white paper, Building Brain Capital : Ohio's Engine for Human Flourishing and Sustained Economic Development, co-authored with Harris Eyre, MD, PhD, Executive Director of the Global Brain Economy Initiative . The launch follows last month's Brain Economy Summit in Houston, Texas, and the announcement of the Nature Medicine Commission on Brain Health for Economic Resilience, a two-year global effort to measure brain health as an economic driver.Ohio is investing heavily in AI infrastructure. That’s only half of the equation. AI tools are only as powerful as the minds directing them—and the same brain that drives innovation, left unprotected, also sits at the root of much of modern suffering: neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, the mental health crisis and loneliness epidemic, substance use disorder, workforce burnout, and now cognitive atrophy linked to overreliance on AI tools.The United States has some of the best-resourced infrastructure in the world for building healthy brains and strong minds—yet ranks among the worst in the world in brain health. The OBCA argues these are not separate problems but symptoms of one neglected asset: brain capital, which includes brain health and brain skills across the lifespan.The OBCA’s white paper lays out a stark starting point for a state now leading the nation in business:● A national Brain Capital Index from the Center for Houston's Future ranks Ohio among the lowest-scoring states on brain health, despite its world-class health systems and academic institutions.● According to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, the Buckeye State ranks 43rd of 50 states in overall health value, spending more on healthcare while its residents live less healthy lives.● According to a McKinsey report, nearly 60% of worker hours are theoretically automatable, underscoring the opportunity to reimagine curriculum design and reskilling the workforce on distinctly human capabilities for future prosperity.● Notably the CNBC top state for business report shows room for improvement in Ohio’s educational (graded C+) and workforce strength (graded D).● Ohio has the nation's No. 1 library utilization rate yet struggles with low literacy across age groups–a paradox OBCA plans to investigate.OBCA is inviting hospitals, employers, educators, researchers, civic leaders, and all other stakeholders to join the conversation and collaborate as it continues gathering data and brainstorming pilot projects–via LinkedIn, at braincapitalohio.org, or by providing feedback in its Stakeholder & Community Engagement Survey The Ohio Brain Capital Alliance believes your mind is where the future begins. We bring leaders from education, healthcare, innovation, the workforce, and public policy together to help every Ohioan strengthen their brain health and brain skills across the lifespan—building a state where stronger minds power a brighter future for all. The OBCA was co-founded by healthcare lawyers and social entrepreneurs, Arielle J. Lester, JD, MA, FLTA, and Tatyana Norman-Webler, JD, BSN, RN, both Akron Law alumni.

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