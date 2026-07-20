SLKY World Acquires Rights to Nathan Isbourne's The Finger Carrier

Nathan Isbourne, pictured in one of his many travels Nathan Isbourne brings a strong academic background alongside valuable lived experience of embedding himself in different global cultures. SLKY World LLC logo

Independent publisher from Florida, SLKY World, will publish Nathan Isbourne's spiritual realism novel in the summer of 2027.

Our publisher started its debut journey with a British literary novel, and our most recent acquisition will fit neatly into our growing portfolio of niche subgenres within British fiction.” — Mariana De' Carli, Founder of SLKY World

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLKY World has acquired world rights to The Finger Carrier, a literary novel by British author Nathan Isbourne, in the spiritual realism genre, infused with genuine cultural undertones. The novel follows a young man travelling the world in search of answers, unknowingly guided by a supernatural familial connection linked to the Second World War. Set against the history of the war with Japan, the story moves through landscapes marked by conflict toward a quieter reckoning with what that conflict left behind, tracing a path from spiritual disquietude toward self-understanding. Publication is scheduled for Summer 2027.

The deal was negotiated directly with the author.

"So much of what has been written about the spirit world, and about war, sits in the register of fear or of grief," said the founder of SLKY World. "Nathan does something different. He treats the presence of the unseen as something soothing, and he extends that same gentleness to a history usually told only through its cruelty. The Finger Carrier offers readers a comforting lens onto both, and that combination is rare enough that we knew immediately this was a book SLKY World needed to publish."

Nathan Isbourne was born in the South-West of England. Originally a civil engineer, he holds a Master's degree in Linguistics and has worked across four continents, including over two decades in Asia and the Middle East. The Finger Carrier marks Nathan's first novel published with a publishing house, following previous self-published work.

About SLKY World

SLKY World is an independent publishing house and an active acquirer of global voices, dedicated to discovering and championing distinctive literary talent from around the world. Registered in Orlando, Florida, SLKY World is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.