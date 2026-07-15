Steinberg Law Firm Secures $835,000 Recovery for Worker Injured in Rear-End Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm has obtained a confidential recovery of $835,000 on behalf of a motorist who was injured in a rear-end collision while working in Darlington County, resolving both a personal injury claim and a workers’ compensation claim arising from the same incident.

According to the firm, the client was driving for work when another vehicle struck the rear of their vehicle. Although the property damage was described as minimal, the client reported significant injuries and ultimately required surgery after extensive treatment with orthopedic specialists, pain management providers, and surgeons.

Since the client was on the job at the time of the crash, the case was considered both a third-party liability claim and a workers’ compensation claim arising from the on-the-job injury. Partner Michael J. Jordan handled the auto liability component, and Partner Adam Greene handled the workers’ compensation matter.

The at-fault driver carried limited liability coverage, which can constrain recovery in serious injury cases. The firm said it pursued all available sources of compensation through a coordinated strategy across both claims. The combined outcome totaled $835,000.

Greene stated, “This case presented an uncommon issue under South Carolina’s workers’ compensation framework. In most instances, the workers’ compensation carrier exercises its right to direct medical care by choosing the treating physicians.”In this matter, “The workers’ compensation carrier agreed to pay all prior medical bills, including surgical costs,” even though the firm and its client selected the medical providers instead of the carrier.

Steinberg Law Firm’s attorneys said the case highlights how workers injured in motor vehicle collisions during the course of their employment may have more than one potential avenue for relief, depending on the facts and available insurance coverage.

*Disclaimer: This case result does not mean the future case results will be the same and results are not guaranteed.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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