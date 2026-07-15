New Hanover County Board of Elections approves Early Voting Plan for 2026 General Election

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – The New Hanover County Board of Elections unanimously approved the early voting schedule and locations for the 2026 statewide general election during its Tuesday, July 14, 2026, board meeting.

Early Voting will take place October 15 through October 31 at the following locations:

New Hanover County Board of Elections Office

226 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 2840

Carolina Beach Town Hall- Police Training Room

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

MLK Community Center- Multipurpose Room

401 S 8th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Northeast Library- David M. Paynter Room

1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Pine Valley Library- Pelican and Osprey Rooms

3802 S College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

All Early Voting locations shall operate during the following schedule:

October 15-16, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 19-23, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 24-25, 2026: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 26-30, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 31, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

*Early Voting plans are not official until approved by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

During Early Voting, eligible voters may register and vote on the same day, update their name or address, and cast their ballot at any Early Voting location within the county.

For more information about early voting and the 2026 general election, visit NHCvote.com.