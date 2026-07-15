MEMRI Marks 10 Years Since The Passing Of Holocaust Survivor And Nobel Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East Media Research Institute ( MEMRI ) is marking 10 years since the passing of Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Holocaust survivor, author, and longtime MEMRI Board Member Elie Wiesel , whose moral leadership and unwavering commitment to confronting hatred continue to inspire our mission.Throughout his life, Elie Wiesel reminded the world that silence in the face of evil enables hatred to flourish. His voice became one of the most powerful moral forces of the modern era, calling on people everywhere to remember the lessons of the Holocaust and to confront antisemitism, extremism, and intolerance wherever they appear. He passed away on July 2, 2016, at the age of 87.As antisemitism reaches unprecedented levels around the world, Elie Wiesel's warnings have taken on renewed urgency. His insistence that memory must be accompanied by action remains as relevant today as ever.MEMRI remains faithful to the principles that Elie Wiesel championed throughout his life: exposing hatred and incitement, combating antisemitism, and providing policymakers, law enforcement, scholars, and the public with timely translations and analysis that help confront extremism before it turns into violence.As we commemorate his life and legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that Elie Wiesel's enduring message – to bear witness, to remember, and to never remain silent in the face of hatred – continues to guide our work for generations to come.Mr. Wiesel's welcoming statement at the fifth annual commemoration of the establishment of the MEMRI Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial is memorable. The event, which took place on January 28, 2014, opened with his words: "MEMRI is an important organization. It is because it gives information that can be found in very few other places. It's always well-documented. It always gives us an insight into an area – which is disturbing – the other side, those who are not our allies, those who are not our friends, those who are not with us. And so, thanks to MEMRI, we know what they think, what they plan, and this is actually what MEMRI is all about..."So, in the years, of course what MEMRI has tried to do is to give us the historical background... Whatever we see now simply cannot be judged in the present, we must go beyond it, and above it, not without it, ever. MEMRI, I believe, is essential... in the world. We need to know more. And this is MEMRI, it always gives us more. So, what we think of MEMRI, we all can say with gratitude that we are glad, we are happy, we are grateful, that MEMRI exists."(View Elie Weisel's statements in full here.)ABOUT MEMRIExploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – www.memri.org/jttm Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – www.memri.org/cjlab MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/ MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/ Contact Information:MEMRImedia@memri.org202-955-9070

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