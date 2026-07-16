Stop Stalling on AI: Automat-it Gives Startups 40 Free Hours From a Senior AI Engineer to Build on AWS

Claim your 40 Free Hours of AI Engineering from Automat-it

AWS Premier Partner helps startups go from AI idea to reality with free expert support to build an AI capability directly in their AWS environments.

Startups want to ship AI, but their engineering backlogs are full. By bringing our senior engineering capabilities and AI expertise directly into their AWS environment, we solve this bottleneck.” — Ziv Kashtan, CEO, Automat-it

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automat-it , an AWS Premier Partner, Managed Services Provider. and holder of the AWS AI Services Competency, today announced a new campaign designed to help fast-paced startups overcome a critical bottleneck in their AI adoption: full engineering backlogs and endless experimentation.Quick Facts: Automat-it’s 40 Free Hours Campaign The Offer: 40 hours of dedicated, hands-on work from a senior AI engineer, completely free of charge.The Deliverable: Work on one fully scoped AI capability built directly in the customer’s AWS environment.Eligibility: Startups with a minimum monthly AWS spend (MRR) of $20,000 (excluding Marketplace).The Goal: Move AI initiatives out of the pilot phase and into production without distracting the core engineering team.The initiative offers eligible startups 40 hours of dedicated, hands-on work from a senior AI engineer, completely free of charge.Free Hours to Solve a Real BlockerWhile the pressure to ship AI features continues to grow, many startup engineering teams are stretched to capacity focusing on their core product roadmaps. Consequently, many AI initiatives stall in the "pilot stage" or result in expensive, open-ended consulting workshops that only yield slide decks, rather than deployed software.Automat-it’s new campaign tackles this exact challenge by providing immediate engineering bandwidth. Instead of delivering vague proofs of concept, Automat-it's senior AI experts will scope and build one targeted AI workload directly into the customer's AWS account.Immediate AI BandwidthStartups can choose from a proven playbook of capabilities, including:Claude Code on Bedrock - Build secure AI applications with guardrails and developer tooling.Foundation Model Fine-Tuning with SageMaker - Customize AI models using your own data to improve performance for specific use cases.RAG & AI Knowledge Bases - An AI assistant that securely answers questions using your company's documentation and knowledge.Prompt & Context Optimization - Improve the accuracy, consistency, and quality of your GenAI applications.NLP-to-SQL - Enable users to query databases using natural language instead of writing SQL.Voice-to-Text Pipelines - Convert meetings, calls, and audio into searchable transcripts and actionable insights.Expertise to Free Up In-House Teams“I speak with startup founders every day, and I often hear the same frustration. They want to ship AI, but their engineering backlogs are completely full,” said Ziv Kashtan, CEO of Automat-it. “By bringing our senior engineering capabilities and AI expertise directly into their AWS environment, we solve this bottleneck. We build the AI capability so your team can stay focused on building the core product, without wasting time on slide decks or pilots that never ship.”Because the code is deployed directly in the startup's AWS environment, the startup's internal team owns the resulting software from day one.The offer is available to customers with a minimum monthly AWS spend (MRR) of $20,000, excluding Marketplace. By leveraging Automat-it’s deep AWS Agentic AI Specialization, startups can ensure their new AI capabilities are built with a focus on security, reliability, and enterprise-grade performance.Stop experimenting and start shipping AI. Claim your 40 free hours today

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