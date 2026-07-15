MoDOT delays traffic change at Foristell I-70/Route T/W interchange and roundabout until tonight 

ST. CHARLES COUNTY –Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Projecthas delayed connecting portions of the new roundabout at the Interstate 70/Route T/W interchange in Foristell until tonight. All work is weather permitting.

Veterans Memorial Parkway east of the interchange will close on Wednesday, July 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. This closure is necessary to connect Veterans Memorial Parkway to the new roundabout. The Route T and Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection will remain open; however, a short segment to the east of Route W will require a closure.

Northbound Route T/W traffic will move to the new eastern bridge, while Southbound Route T/W traffic remains on the existing bridge. This traffic change is expected to remain in place through August 2026.

The existing signals and stop controlled intersections at the interchange will be removed and the intersections to the north and south of the interstate will function as roundabout. Traffic entering the roundabouts will be able to exit to all outer roads and interchange ramps.

The introduction of roundabouts at this interchange is a new traffic pattern. Drivers should follow roundabout rules by making only right-hand movements when entering or exiting and yielding to vehicles already in the roundabout. Please remember to follow the roadway signs and use turn signals to indicate your intended exit.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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