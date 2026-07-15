Rigid Packaging Market Forecast To Hit $794Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Rigid Packaging Market Report 2026 Regions Rigid Packaging Market Report 2026 Segments Rigid Packaging Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Rigid Packaging Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigid Packaging market to surpass $794 billion in 2030. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $10,159 billion by 2030, the Rigid Packaging market is estimated to account for nearly 8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Rigid Packaging Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the rigid packaging market in 2030, valued at $281 billion. The market is expected to grow from $217 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry across China, India, and Southeast Asia, increasing consumption of packaged consumer goods driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, strong growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging demand, rising investments in sustainable and recyclable packaging manufacturing capacities, and the expansion of e-commerce and organized retail sectors that require durable and protective packaging solutions across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Rigid Packaging Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the rigid packaging market in 2030, valued at $156 billion. The market is expected to grow from $128 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods, high consumption of bottled beverages and household products, strong presence of advanced packaging manufacturers and material suppliers, rising adoption of recyclable and lightweight rigid packaging solutions to meet sustainability targets, and increasing demand from healthcare and personal care industries for high-barrier and contamination-resistant packaging formats.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Rigid Packaging Market In 2030?

The rigid packaging market is segmented by product type into boxes, trays, containers and cans, bottles and jars, and other product types. The bottles and jars market will be the largest segment of the rigid packaging market segmented by product type, accounting for 31% or $242 billion of the total in 2030. The bottles and jars market will be supported by the rising global consumption of bottled beverages and packaged food products, increasing demand for durable and reusable packaging formats in personal care and pharmaceutical applications, growing preference for PET and glass packaging due to their recyclability and product protection capabilities, strong demand for extended shelf-life packaging solutions, and continuous innovations in lightweight bottle manufacturing and smart packaging designs to improve convenience and branding appeal.

The rigid packaging market is segmented by raw material into polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), expanded polystyrenes (EPS), bioplastics, and other raw materials.

The rigid packaging market is segmented by production process into extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, and other production processes.

The rigid packaging market is segmented by application into food and beverages, chemical industry, consumer goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Rigid Packaging Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the rigid packaging market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Rigid Packaging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global rigid packaging market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen demand from food and beverage packaging applications, expand the use of durable packaging solutions in e-commerce supply chains, and accelerate adoption of recyclable and high recycled-content packaging formats worldwide.

Rising Demand From Food And Beverage Packaging Applications - The rising demand from food and beverage packaging applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the rigid packaging market by 2030. Increasing consumption of packaged foods, ready-to-drink beverages, dairy products, and convenience meals is generating strong demand for durable and contamination-resistant packaging formats. Rigid packaging solutions such as bottles, jars, trays, and containers provide superior product protection, extended shelf life, and ease of transportation for food and beverage manufacturers. In addition, changing consumer lifestyles and the rapid growth of urban populations are encouraging greater adoption of packaged consumables worldwide. As a result, the rising demand from food and beverage packaging applications is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of E-Commerce And Need For Durable Packaging Solutions - The expansion of e-commerce and need for durable packaging solutions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the rigid packaging market by 2030. The rapid growth of online retail and direct-to-consumer delivery models is increasing demand for strong and impact-resistant packaging formats capable of protecting products during shipping and handling. E-commerce companies are prioritizing packaging designs that reduce product damage, improve stacking efficiency, and enhance customer experience upon delivery. In addition, rising global parcel shipments and cross-border trade activities are accelerating the use of rigid packaging across electronics, personal care, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. Consequently, the expansion of e-commerce and need for durable packaging solutions is projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Recyclable And High Recycled-Content Packaging - The increasing adoption of recyclable and high recycled-content packaging is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the rigid packaging market by 2030. Packaging manufacturers and consumer goods companies are increasingly shifting toward recyclable plastics, recycled PET, and bio-based materials to meet sustainability targets and reduce environmental impact. Regulatory pressure related to plastic waste reduction and circular economy initiatives is encouraging the development of rigid packaging solutions with higher recycled material content. In addition, growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible packaging is prompting brands to redesign packaging structures and improve recyclability across product portfolios. Therefore, the increasing adoption of recyclable and high recycled-content packaging is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Rigid Packaging Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the boxes market, the trays market, the containers and cans market, the bottles and jars market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $192 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising consumption of packaged consumer products, increasing demand for durable and tamper-resistant packaging formats, rapid expansion of retail and e-commerce distribution channels, and continuous advancements in recyclable and lightweight packaging materials. This momentum reflects the packaging industry’s focus on improving product safety, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and supporting sustainability goals, accelerating growth across the global rigid packaging ecosystem.

The boxes market is projected to grow by $43 billion, the trays market by $33 billion, the containers and cans market by $39 billion, the bottles and jars market by $61 billion, and the other product types market by $16 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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