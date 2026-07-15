TK Lawn Care Marks Smart Irrigation Month With Ways for RGV Homeowners to Water Less

Harlingen company says many homeowners can cut irrigation waste while keeping their lawns green.

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Rio Grande Valley reservoirs sitting at some of their lowest levels on record and cities weighing tighter restrictions for the months ahead, TK Lawn Care is using Smart Irrigation Month this July to show homeowners across Harlingen and Cameron County where their sprinkler water actually goes — and how much of it never reaches the grass.Smart Irrigation Month, observed nationally each July, lines up with the time of year Valley lawns drink the most. It also arrives as the region's water picture keeps tightening. The Rio Grande is no longer a dependable supply, and McAllen has committed to a major brackish-water desalination project to reduce its reliance on the river. For homeowners, that trend points one direction: water is likely to cost more and come with more rules.A brown lawn often sends homeowners the wrong signal. Many respond by turning the system up, when the real problem is usually a head spraying the driveway or a schedule that has run untouched since spring. In most Harlingen yards, watering less and setting the system up correctly produces a better lawn, not a worse one.Much of the waste comes from a few common issues TK Lawn Care sees across the Valley: sprinklers running in the midday heat, when most of the water evaporates before it soaks in; broken or tilted heads watering the sidewalk; and controllers that never get adjusted after a rain. St. Augustine, the grass on most Valley lawns, is thirsty and shallow-rooted, which makes an efficient system worth more here than in most of the country.TK Lawn Care offers a few steps homeowners can take this month:Water in the early morning. Before about 10 a.m., less water is lost to heat and wind.Inspect the system live. Walk the property while it runs and look for heads watering pavement, fences, or the street.Adjust for the season. Update the controller schedule as the weather changes, and pause it for a day or two after a real rain instead of leaving it on autopilot.Water deeply and less often. Deep, infrequent watering pushes roots down and helps the lawn hold up better in dry spells.Homeowners should also check their local watering-day schedule now, before any Stage 2 restrictions take effect, so tighter rules later in the summer don't catch them off guard.TK Lawn Care offers lawn maintenance, irrigation system installation and repair, and landscaping services for residential and commercial properties throughout Harlingen, Cameron County, and the greater Rio Grande Valley.About TK Lawn CareTK Lawn Care is a Harlingen-based lawn service with more than 20 years of experience serving homeowners and businesses across the Rio Grande Valley. The company provides lawn maintenance, irrigation, and landscaping. More information is available at www.tklawncare.net or by calling 956-367-6081.

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