Outshinery Lite adds beer bottles, pushing its self-serve library past 15 million configurations

Outshinery Lite now helps wineries get picture perfect bottle shots It's never been easier to get beer product shots, without the need for physical samples

Ten beer bottle shapes, from 330ml longnecks to 750ml Belgians, join the $29 self-serve bottle shot generator.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH-COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outshinery today added beer bottles to Outshinery Lite, its self-serve bottle shot generator. Breweries can now upload a label, choose from ten beer bottle shapes, and download a photorealistic product image in about an hour for $29, with no photographer, no studio booking, and no physical sample.The launch adds Heritage, Commander, Pilsner, Classic Longneck, Export, and Belgian shapes in sizes from 330ml to 750ml, with a crown cap available on every shape and a cork and cage finish on the two largest formats. Beer is the first category to join Lite beyond wine and cider, and it pushes the configurator's library past 15,000,000 unique bottle configurations across shapes, glass colors, closures, finishes, and liquids."Breweries have been asking for this since the day Lite launched, and the answer was always that beer is a Studio job," said Laurie Millotte, Founder of Outshinery. "Now a brewer can upload a label at lunch and have a finished bottle shot before the beer is even brewed."Craft breweries release new labels at a pace wine rarely matches: seasonals, collaborations, and limited editions, each needing product imagery for distributors, marketplaces, and online stores. Lite produces those images before the beer is bottled, working from nothing but the label file. Beer in cans, kegs, and mixed packs remains the work of Outshinery Studio, the company's human-led 3D production service.Pricing is per image: $29, dropping to $23 after the first ten orders. Renders are delivered as transparent-background PNG files at lite.outshinery.com About OutshineryOutshinery produces photorealistic 3D product imagery for wine, beer, spirits, RTD, cider, and cannabis brands. No physical product samples are required. Founded in Vancouver, BC in 2016, Outshinery has produced imagery for more than 2,000 brands, with clients across the US, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates two production services: Studio, a human-led 3D production service, and Lite, an automated self-serve bottle shot generator for wine, cider, and beer bottles.Media contactLaurie Millotte, Founder, Outshinery. laurie@outshinery.com. www.outshinery.com

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