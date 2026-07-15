Unsigned Artist MkX Earns His Highest Debut on Billboard Dance Airplay Chart with 'Look From You'

Photo Provided By MkX

Look From You Enters The Chart At 26 Complementing His Current Position At 25 On The Dance Mediabase Chart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer, songwriter, and producer MkX has reached a major career milestone, earning his highest debut on the Billboard Dance Airplay Chart as his latest single, "Look From You," enters the chart at No. 26. The achievement marks MkX's solidification of his growing presence as one of independent pop's rising artists.The Billboard debut follows previous success as a Billboard Top 40 and Mediabase, demonstrating MkX's ability to compete alongside major-label acts while remaining proudly independent."I’m beyond excited that this song debuted at 26 on the chart!" says MkX. "I want to personally say thank you to everyone who is showing love to this song. Every listener, every radio programmer, and anyone who has ever believed in my music. As an independent artist, I'm so grateful for this moment and excited for what's ahead!”Known for blending infectious pop melodies with sleek electronic production and emotionally driven songwriting, MkX has built an international audience through both his recordings and dynamic live performances. His music has received international television support from MTV Spankin' New, MTV Latin America, MTV Brazil, and LA TV, helping introduce his music to audiences around the world.MkX has also become a standout performer on the LGBTQ+ festival circuit, appearing on the main stages of more than 10 Pride festivals nationwide. Most recently, he performed at WorldPride Washington, D.C., where he opened for Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii. Earlier in his career, MkX also shared the stage with Ariana Grande, Rixton, and David Archuleta, further establishing himself as a captivating live performer.As MkX continues to build momentum through national radio airplay, international television exposure, and high-profile live performances, his Billboard Dance Airplay debut marks another significant milestone in a career that continues to gain national and international attention.About MkXMkX is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer creating forward-thinking pop music that blends infectious melodies with electronic production and emotionally driven songwriting. A Billboard and Mediabase-charting independent artist, MkX has earned international support from MTV, performed at major Pride festivals across the United States, and continues to build a global audience through his music, visuals, and electrifying live performances.To Learn More ContactValerie DeLongMoxy Entertainmentvaleriedelongmoxy@gmail.com

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