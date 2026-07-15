Residential Real Estate Market Size To Reach $13,472Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5%

Residential Real Estate Market Report 2026 Regions Residential Real Estate Market Report 2026 Segments Residential Real Estate Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Residential Real Estate Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Residential Real Estate market to surpass $13,472 billion in 2030. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Residential Real Estate market is estimated to account for nearly 62% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Residential Real Estate Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the residential real estate market in 2030, valued at $5,889 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4,451 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urban expansion across developing economies, increasing household formation rates, rising disposable incomes supporting homeownership, large-scale investments in residential infrastructure and smart city developments, and growing demand for modern housing communities driven by changing lifestyle preferences and population growth.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Residential Real Estate Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the residential real estate market in 2030, valued at $3,144 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2,355 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to continued urban housing demand, ongoing redevelopment of aging residential communities, increasing household formation rates, expansion of residential developments in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and rising consumer preference for larger and higher-quality living spaces driven by evolving lifestyle expectations.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Residential Real Estate Market In 2030?

The residential real estate market is segmented by type into apartments, condominiums, landed houses, and villas. The apartments market will be the largest segment of the residential real estate market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $4,539 billion of the total in 2030. The apartments market will be supported by increasing population density in urban centers, growing demand for cost-effective housing solutions, rising adoption of mixed-use residential developments, improved accessibility to public transportation networks, and strong developer focus on high-rise residential projects that maximize land utilization in major cities.

The residential real estate market is segmented by pricing into affordable, mid-range, and luxury.

The residential real estate market is segmented by size into less than 50 square meters, 51 to 80 square meters, 81 to 110 square meters, 111 to 200 square meters, and more than 200 square meters.

The residential real estate market is segmented by business into sales and rental.

The residential real estate market is segmented by mode into online and offline.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Residential Real Estate Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the residential real estate market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Residential Real Estate Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global residential real estate market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate urban housing demand driven by population growth, strengthen homeownership opportunities through rising incomes and middle-class expansion, and improve residential property affordability through favorable financing and mortgage accessibility worldwide.

Rapid Urbanization And Population Growth - The rapid urbanization and population growth are expected to become a key growth driver for the residential real estate market by 2030. Expanding urban populations are creating sustained demand for new housing developments across metropolitan and suburban areas. Growing migration from rural regions to cities is increasing the need for residential communities, multi-family housing projects, and integrated township developments. Developers are responding by expanding housing inventories and investing in large-scale residential construction to accommodate rising demographic pressures. This ongoing shift toward urban living is strengthening long-term market prospects. As a result, rapid urbanization and population growth are anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Disposable Incomes And Middle-Class Expansion - The rising disposable incomes and middle-class expansion are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the residential real estate market by 2030. Higher household earnings are improving affordability and encouraging greater participation in property ownership and residential upgrades. The growing middle-class population is increasing demand for quality housing with enhanced amenities, better connectivity, and improved living standards. Consumer preference for asset accumulation through real estate investments is also supporting residential property purchases across developing and developed economies. Consequently, rising disposable incomes and middle-class expansion are projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Low Interest Rates And Easy Access To Housing Finance - The low interest rates and easy access to housing finance are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the residential real estate market by 2030. Favorable lending conditions are improving mortgage affordability and enabling a larger pool of buyers to enter the housing market. Financial institutions are expanding mortgage offerings with flexible repayment structures, supporting demand across various income groups. Improved credit availability is also encouraging property investments and accelerating residential transaction volumes. Therefore, low interest rates and easy access to housing finance are projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Residential Real Estate Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the apartments market, the condominiums market, the landed houses market, and the villas market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2,914 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for urban housing developments, increasing preference for modern residential communities with lifestyle amenities, growing investment activity in residential assets, and expanding construction of premium and mixed-use housing projects. This momentum reflects the real estate industry's focus on accommodating evolving housing preferences, improving residential accessibility, and supporting long-term urban development, accelerating growth across the global residential property ecosystem.

The apartments market is projected to grow by $1,013 billion, the condominiums market by $700 billion, the landed houses market by $859 billion, and the villas market by $342 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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