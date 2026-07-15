Skin & Tonic Raleigh Debuts Bio Visage, Raising the Bar on Microcurrent Facial Treatments

Microcurrent facial featuring Bio Visage at Skin & Tonic in Raleigh, NC

Skin & Tonic in Raleigh proudly announces the launch of Bio Visage, an advanced, non-invasive French facial treatment developed by Laboratoires Mansard Paris.

If you do injectables, this is a way to maintain results and do it less often. If you don’t do injectables but are looking for other ways to lift and tighten, you are going to LOVE Bio Visage.” — Lori Kreipl, co-founder and esthetician

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin & Tonic Raleigh proudly announces the launch of Bio Visage , an advanced, non-invasive French facial treatment popularized in Italy and France, and developed by Laboratoires Mansard Paris. Bio Visage delivers firmer, brighter, more sculpted skin without the discomfort typically associated with microcurrent devices. Skin & Tonic Raleigh is one of the first skincare spas to offer this treatment in the United States.Most microcurrent treatments work by targeting the muscles of the face to encourage tightening, often at the cost of client comfort. By comparison, Bio Visage unfolds in three distinct phases: Detoxification, Nutrition, and Toning, combining electrotherapy assisted lymphatic drainage with concentrated skincare actives and a unique combination of currents that is barely felt throughout the treatment."The minute we tried Bio Visage, we knew this was the addition to our service menu we had been looking for. We had always been interested in offering a microcurrent service, but the reports of user discomfort with traditional microcurrent were not acceptable to us. We were delighted to find that Bio Visage had none of those side effects, and all of the results. We’re so excited to offer this service to our clients.”~ Robin Deresh, Co-Founder and Esthetician at Skin & Tonic RaleighLike training the body, Bio Visage results are cumulative: the treatment delivers a visible glow after a single session, while a series of treatments, paired with an ongoing maintenance plan, produces the most significant and lasting transformation.“If you do injectables, this is a way to maintain results and do it less often. If you don’t do injectables but are looking for other ways to lift and tighten, you are going to LOVE Bio Visage."~ Lori Kreipl, Co-Founder and Esthetician at Skin & Tonic RaleighBio Visage is now available to book as a standalone treatment or as part of a microcurrent treatment package at Skin & Tonic Raleigh. Skin & Tonic’s team of licensed estheticians will guide each client toward the right treatment cadence and maintenance plan for their individual skin goals.To learn more or book an appointment, visit the Skin & Tonic website About Skin & Tonic RaleighSkin & Tonic Raleigh is a Raleigh, North Carolina based skincare studio serving the Triangle region. Specializing in luxury results-driven facials and treatments, the studio was built on a philosophy of long-term skin health over quick fixes. Led by experienced estheticians Robin Deresh and Lori Kreipl, the studio offers a curated selection of professional-grade brands, including Biologique Recherche, Lenox & Sixteenth, Solara Suncare, Paume, and Laboratories Mansard Paris. Along with their team of licensed estheticians Skin & Tonic Raleigh is dedicated to guiding clients toward real, lasting results. Learn more at skinandtonicraleigh.com or follow @skinandtonicgirls on Instagram.

Introducing Bio Visage Microcurrent Facials in Raleigh

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