Hunterdon County, NJ, Showcases Summer Attractions, Festivals, and Culinary Experiences for 2026

The County Invites Travelers to Explore its 579 Trail, its Beer Trail Passport Program, and Attend the Corn, Tomato & Beer Festival This Summer

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer travel costs on the rise, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, offers tri-state day-trippers, families, and weekend travelers one of the Garden State’s most economical, scenic and accessible destinations. The County delivers a countryside corridor unlike anything else in the region, with craft breweries and wineries, and some of the freshest farm-to-table food in New Jersey. This destination is packed full with a calendar of summer events, minus the toll roads and traffic crawl to the Shore.Marc Saluk, Economic Development & Tourism Director, Hunterdon County NJ., describes the county as "where New Jersey comes alive, with a chill vibe. It's a playground for food lovers, outdoor adventurers, entertainment seekers and anyone craving a scenic country setting that makes a trip worth taking far from the rush of city life."This summer, Hunterdon County’s Main Street towns including Clinton, Flemington, Frenchtown, High Bridge, Lambertville, Milford and Stockton, invite visitors to explore walkable downtowns filled with locally owned shops, restaurants, galleries, museums and historic landmarks. Each community offers its own distinct character, from scenic riverfronts and celebrated arts destinations to outdoor trails, family attractions and year-round festivals.The 579 Trail: Hunterdon County’s Culinary and Countryside CorridorLocated one hour from both New York City and Philadelphia, The 579 Trail showcases the farms and agritourism along this historic agricultural route, connecting farmers markets, u-pick, vineyards, wineries, artisan producers, and a huge variety of opportunities for on-farm fun into one seamless travel experience. Weekly farmers markets, farm stores, and farm stands offer fresh-picked produce, artisanal breads, local honey, farm-raised meats, specialty beverages, and more.Visitors can access the full trail directory , which includes a color-coded product finder tool, events calendar, printable maps, and a "Stay on the Trail" page featuring boutique overnight accommodations.The 2026 Hunterdon Beer Trail Passport: Sip Your Way Across Eight Breweries Craft beer enthusiasts have another compelling reason to visit Hunterdon County this summer. The 2026 Hunterdon Beer Trail Passport program is now underway, inviting craft beer enthusiasts to sip their way across nine locally owned breweries spread throughout Hunterdon County’s most scenic towns and river villages.Now in its sixth year, the Beer Trail is a collaboration between Explore Hunterdon, and nine craft breweries. Participants collect a stamp with each visit to a participating brewery. Those who complete all stops receive a commemorative 2026 Beer Trail collectible glass. Completed passport holders also earn an invitation to an exclusive passport completion party held at one of the breweries.Participants can raise a glass at Conclave Brewing in Raritan Township; Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn in Milford; Esker Hart Artisan Ales in High Bridge; Invertase Brewing Company in Lambertville; and Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington. The trail continues at Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton; Readington Brewery; and Hop Farm in Neshanic Station; Sunken Silo Brew Works in Lebanon; and Wild Fern Brewing in Frenchtown. Passports are available at each participating brewery during regular business hours while supplies last, and full beer trail details can be found at hunterdonbeertrail.com. The Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival Returns to Main Street Flemington!Flemington's favorite summer tradition is back and bigger than ever and moving to Historic Main Street for the first time. On Saturday, August 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., (rain date August 22) the Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival celebrates the best of Hunterdon County, from its farms and breweries, to its makers, and its people bringing the community together for a day of local flavor, live music, and summer joy on Main Street Flemington. Parking will be available in county lots and all-day shuttles from nearby lots will be available to transport visitors to the event.With more details to come as the event approaches, current festival highlights include:• Free for all ages• Family and pet-friendly• Live DJs, musical performances, and more than 130 vendors featuring lots of tomato, corn, and beer• 20+ food trucks, exclusively Hunterdon County beer and wine, and local shops• VIP tickets will be availableHunterdon County rounds out its summer calendar with a strong lineup of signature events. The Hunterdon County Fair runs August 19 through 23, at the South County Park Fairgrounds in Lambertville, bringing together main stage performances, agricultural exhibits, pig races, carnival rides, and classic fair food for five days of family fun.Frenchtown River Fest returns Sunday, September 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., showcasing local music, artists, makers and vendors, inviting visitors to experience Frenchtown’s creative spirit and small-town charm. Milford Alive! returns Saturday, September 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a full-day street festival featuring its signature bed races alongside live entertainment, food and craft vendors, family activities and an evening fireworks display. The Sourland Mountain Festival draws music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts to the scenic Somerset-Hunterdon borderlands for a full day of live regional music, local food and drink, and community celebration at Unionville Vineyards in Ringoes.To explore more County happenings, events, and activities throughout the summer season, visit Explore Hunterdon’s complete events calendar at ExploreHunterdonNJ.com.

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