Home Run Inn Pizza Selects quench to Help Bring Its Restaurant Heritage to More Consumers Nationwide

Home Run Inn Pizza is preparing a new integrated marketing campaign as the iconic Chicago brand looks to drive growth across both its retail and restaurant businesses. To support that effort, the company has named food and beverage marketing agency quenc

Integrated brand platform for iconic pizza brand will support both retail and restaurant marketing efforts nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Run Inn Pizza is preparing a new integrated marketing campaign as the iconic Chicago brand looks to drive growth across both its retail and restaurant businesses. To support that effort, the company has named food and beverage marketing agency quench its agency of record following a competitive review.One of the agency's first assignments will be to develop an integrated brand platform that strengthens the connection between Home Run Inn's restaurant heritage and its growing retail business. The work will span brand strategy, creative development, communications planning and retail activation, helping introduce more consumers to the authentic tavern-style pizza experience that has defined the brand for generations."Home Run Inn is one of those rare brands that feels both iconic and still full of untapped potential. The people who know it love it,” said quench CEO Michael Pavone. “Our job is to help more consumers discover what has made the brand special for generations by bringing that authentic restaurant experience to more moments and more tables."Founded in Chicago and built on a family recipe dating back nearly 80 years, Home Run Inn has evolved from a neighborhood tavern into one of the country's most recognized frozen pizza brands while maintaining a strong restaurant presence throughout the Chicago region.”You don't stay relevant for nearly 80 years by standing still. Consumer expectations change, and successful brands have to evolve with them," said Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn Pizza. "The challenge isn't changing who we are. It's making sure more people experience what has made this brand special for generations. quench gets that, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as our partner in this stage of evolution."ABOUT QUENCH:quench is a full-service marketing agency with a focus on one thing: building and evolving iconic food and beverage brands. The agency combines deep category expertise with breakthrough storytelling and a proprietary sofa-to-shelf approach that connects brands with consumers wherever they discover, engage with and purchase products. The agency also publishes the annual Food and Beverage Trends Report, one of the industry's leading trend forecasting resources. For more information, visit www.quenchagency.com quench is part of Pavone Group, a full-service marketing group with offices in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Harrisburg, Pa. Pavone Group is one company made up of several niche agencies, each one sharing resources and expertise to benefit Pavone Group’s client needs.MEDIA CONTACT:Jeff DillowquenchM: 978-460-0555E: jdillow@quenchagency.com

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